Isolated thunderstorms in Telangana for next 48 hours

Many parts of the city were greeted by booming sounds of thunderstorms on Tuesday morning. (Representational Image/PTI)

HYDERABAD: Telangana state may witness isolated thunderstorms during the next 48 hours, officials of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) have said.

During the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall in the state of 18.1 mm was recorded in Ranga Reddy district. Hyderabad witnessed maximum rain of 14.5 mm at Asifnagar.

Many parts of the city were greeted by booming sounds of thunderstorms on Tuesday morning. Several parts recorded rain but it was intense on the outskirts. Disaster management teams of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation swung into action to deal with the situation.

As per Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), till 7 am, Chandulal Baradari received 18.5 mm while Attapur recorded 17.5 mm of rainfall.

According to IMD officials, two districts in the state have received surplus rainfall higher than 1,000 per cent in one day. They are Hyderabad and Medchal-Malkajgiri, which received 1,344 per cent and 1,220 per cent rainfall respectively.