54th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

91,463

814

Recovered

34,646

389

Deaths

2,896

24

Maharashtra3070670881135 Gujarat109894308625 Tamil Nadu10585353874 Delhi97554202148 Rajasthan50832992128 Madhya Pradesh47902315243 Uttar Pradesh42582441104 West Bengal2576892232 Andhra Pradesh2380135350 Punjab1946125732 Telangana150997134 Bihar12514738 Karnataka114649737 Jammu and Kashmir101351311 Haryana85445313 Odisha6721663 Kerala5774934 Jharkhand211973 Chandigarh191403 Tripura156420 Assam90412 Uttarakhand82511 Himachal Pradesh75353 Chhatisgarh66560 Puducherry1690 Goa1570 Meghalaya13111 Manipur320 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Other News 18 May 2020 Lockdown 4: Check ne ...
Nation, In Other News

Lockdown 4: Check new guidelines, relaxations

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJNISH SHARMA
Published May 18, 2020, 9:58 am IST
Updated May 18, 2020, 9:58 am IST
The Centre now empowered the states to decide on what will be red, orange or green zones
Centre extended the lockdown till May 31, and announced more changes and relaxations in its guidelines. (PTI Photo)
  Centre extended the lockdown till May 31, and announced more changes and relaxations in its guidelines. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Centre on Sunday extended the lockdown by two more weeks, till May 31, and announced more changes and relaxations in its guidelines to give a further boost to economic activity.

The Centre has now empowered the states to decide on what will be red, orange or green zones, which means they can decide which area falls in which category, including containment zones.

 

All shops and markets, except those in containment zones, can now open. Barber shops, salons and spas can work in non-containment areas, and the delivery of non-essentials by e-commerce firms will be allowed. Shops, except in containment zones and malls, can open with staggered timings to ensure social distancing. No more than five persons can enter at one time.

Hotels, restaurants, movie halls, malls, swimming pools, gyms will stay shut. Social, political, religious functions and places of worship will be closed till May 31.

While flights and Metro services will remain suspended, it was decided to allow inter- and intra-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses across India, except in containment zones, with the states’ permission.

The 7 pm to 7 am curfew, when no movement is permitted except for those in essential services, will remain in force across the country.

The Centre, while giving autonomy to the states to decide on guidelines, has categorically said “all other activities will be permitted, except those which are specifically prohibited” in the non-containment zones.

The MHA also said the guidelines for repatriation of Indians stranded abroad, along with the movement of essential and non-essential goods across state borders will continue. The movement of migrant workers across states will also continue.

While government and private offices had earlier opened in a limited way, subject to social distancing and sanitation norms, the Centre has said the “practice of work from home should be followed to the extent possible, and staggering of work hours should be adopted in respect of all offices and other establishments”.

It added: “There should be provision for thermal scanning, handwash and sanitisers at all entry and exit points and common areas; and all workplaces and other locations must be sanitised regularly.”

While sports complexes and stadia will be permitted to open only for sports activities, spectators will not be allowed entry.

People must follow social distancing norms in public places. Marriage-related gatherings shall not have more than 50 guests, while for funerals and last rites, the maximum number has been kept at 20.

The consumption of liquor, paan, gutkha and tobacco will not be allowed in all public places. The MHA has said the local authorities will have to ensure shops and markets open with staggered timings, so as to ensure social distancing.

“All shops shall also have to ensure six feet distance (do gaz ki doori) among customers and also not allow more than five persons at a time,” the guidelines added.

The Centre has once again stressed on the use of the Aarogya Setu app, saying: “To ensure safety in offices and workplaces, employers should ensure the app is installed by all employees having a compatible mobile phone. The district authorities have been asked to advise individuals to install the Aarogya Setu app on compatible mobile phones and regularly update their health status on the app. This will facilitate timely provision of medical attention to those individuals who are at risk.”

...
Tags: lockdown, relaxations, guidelines, economic activity, coronavirus lockdown, covid19 lockdown, lockdown guidelines
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Cyclonic storm 'Amphan' is likely to intensify into a super cyclone by Monday evening. (AFP Photo)

Cyclone Amphan to intensify into super cyclone by evening: MHA

A civic worker walks in front of containment zone during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of new coronavirus in Hyderabad. (AP)

TRS politicos oppose new link roads in Hyderabad that could ease traffic pressure

The number of corona positive cases in AP has decreased with registration of only 25 Covid-19 positive cases

Covid cases in AP fall for the first time

Former AI pilot Karan Singh arranges transport for migrants stuck in Mumbai. (DC Photo)

Former AI pilot arranges transport for migrants stuck in Mumbai



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
 

'My uncle died Covid positive. But his death was not listed as a Covid death. Why?'

Representative photo. (AFP)
 

Wanna know what the deal is with Bitcoin? Get your geek on, here's an explainer

In this file photo taken on March 19, 2018 a technician inspects bitcoin mining at Bitfarms in Saint Hyacinthe, Quebec. (Photo | AFP)
 

Women depend on online pharmacies, googled guides as abortion clinics stay shut in US

Beyond the legal ramifications, how does one find websites where the pills are sold? How do you make sure you get them quickly? What is the pain like? Dozens of women are exchanging advice, tips and notes about their experiences in the abortion forum on the popular social network Reddit.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Panicky villagers burn new clothes sold to them by merchant under corona watch

Health officials screen a driver for coronavirus symptoms on the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh on March 24, 2020. (AFP)

Experts seek thorough study on water bodies near LG Polymers

NDRF personnel evacuate an elderly woman after a major chemical gas leakage at LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam (PTI)

178 Indians from Malaysia reach Tiruchy, none test positive fo Covid-19

Representational image (PTI)

Andhra Pradesh has 1000 more corona cases than Telangana. Here's a simple reason why

Despite the easing of restrictions from Monday, chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked officials to keep promoting awareness of physical distancing. (DC Photo: Tejo Roy)

Outsiders coming to Hyderabad to undergo Covid testing

Representational image (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham