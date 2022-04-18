Nation Other News 18 Apr 2022 Hyderabad gets indoo ...
Hyderabad gets indoor skydiving facility

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Apr 18, 2022, 1:41 am IST
Updated Apr 18, 2022, 1:41 am IST
Chief trainer is Brenda O’ Rafferty from Europe, who has 15 years of diving experience, and founder of a skydiving certification agency
The facility, introduced for the first time in India, was formally inaugurated in the presence of M. Stephen Raveendra, commissioner of police, Cyberabad, Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary, IT & I&C and Air Commodore Ashutosh Chaturvedi, principal director, Air Force Adventure & Sports. — DC
HYDERABAD: Adventure sports enthusiasts in Hyderabad have an added attraction now – skydiving.  GravityZip, one-of-its-kind indoor skydiving area, is now open for public at Gandipet on the outskirts of the city.

The facility, introduced for the first time in India, was formally inaugurated in the presence of M. Stephen Raveendra, commissioner of police, Cyberabad, Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary, IT & I&C and Air Commodore Ashutosh Chaturvedi, principal director, Air Force Adventure & Sports.

 

A team of European instructors are there to guide visitors who want to experience the thrill of skydiving.  

Chief trainer is Brenda O’ Rafferty from Europe, who has 15 years of diving experience, and the founder of one of the skydiving certification agencies.

Sushil Reddy, one of the founders, said, “This is adventure as well as amusement, which will give world class experience. This is the safest as it is controlled by technicians. Recently, 17 Air Force personnel got trained here, which itself is an endorsement for safety.”

 

...
