HMDA to fence its prime lands worth thousands of crores of rupees

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has decided to fence 4,374.19 acre prime land worth thousands of crores of rupees to protect from being encroached.

According to official records, the HMDA has a land bank of 8,260.36 acres. It has 3,899.11 acres in undivided Rangareddy district, 37.38 acres in Hyderabad district and 437.10 acres in Medak district. The HMDA officials found out that 4,374.19 unutilised lands in three erstwhile districts were prone to encroachment.

The HMDA decided to immediately fence prime lands in Puppalaguda. It would set up barbed wire fencing along the boundary of the HMDA land to the extent of 154 acres and 46 acres in survey numbers 452/1 and 454/1 in Pappulguda village of Rajendranagar (M), Rangareddy district, with an estimated cost of

Rs 86.98 lakh. This apart, the urban planning body also decided to fence about 800 acres of land available in survey numbers 12 and 706 in Jawaharnagar with about Rs 6 crore.

A senior HMDA official requesting anonymity said it came to the notice of the nodal agency that encroachers had already disturbed the boundary stone. The official said in order to save the land from encroachers, the HMDA had decided to fence the boundaries.