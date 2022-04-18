Nation Other News 18 Apr 2022 HMDA to fence its pr ...
Nation, In Other News

HMDA to fence its prime lands worth thousands of crores of rupees

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Apr 18, 2022, 9:47 am IST
Updated Apr 18, 2022, 2:45 pm IST
HMDA officials found out that 4,374.19 unutilised lands in three erstwhile districts were prone to encroachment
The HMDA decided to immediately fence prime lands in Puppalaguda. It would set up barbed wire fencing along the boundary of the HMDA land to the extent of 154 acres and 46 acres in survey numbers 452/1 and 454/1 in Pappulguda village of Rajendranagar (M), Rangareddy district, with an estimated cost of Rs 86.98 lakh. — DC Image
 The HMDA decided to immediately fence prime lands in Puppalaguda. It would set up barbed wire fencing along the boundary of the HMDA land to the extent of 154 acres and 46 acres in survey numbers 452/1 and 454/1 in Pappulguda village of Rajendranagar (M), Rangareddy district, with an estimated cost of Rs 86.98 lakh. — DC Image

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has decided to fence 4,374.19 acre prime land worth thousands of crores of rupees to protect from being encroached.

According to official records, the HMDA has a land bank of 8,260.36 acres. It has 3,899.11 acres in undivided Rangareddy district, 37.38 acres in Hyderabad district and 437.10 acres in Medak district. The HMDA officials found out that 4,374.19 unutilised lands in three erstwhile districts were prone to encroachment.

 

The HMDA decided to immediately fence prime lands in Puppalaguda. It would set up barbed wire fencing along the boundary of the HMDA land to the extent of 154 acres and 46 acres in survey numbers 452/1 and 454/1 in Pappulguda village of Rajendranagar (M), Rangareddy district, with an estimated cost of
Rs 86.98 lakh. This apart, the urban planning body also decided to fence about 800 acres of land available in survey numbers 12 and 706 in Jawaharnagar with about Rs 6 crore.

A senior HMDA official requesting anonymity said it came to the notice of the nodal agency that encroachers had already disturbed the boundary stone. The official said in order to save the land from encroachers, the HMDA had decided to fence the boundaries.

 

...
Tags: hmda fence prime lands, hmda lands
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Delhi Police personnel detain a person, after clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday, at Jahangirpuri in New Delhi, Monday, April 18, 2022. (PTI)

Latest: Fresh violence erupts in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, bricks pelted at cops

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (Twitter)

Karnataka CM Bommai says BJP top brass to take call on Cabinet expansion

The incident occurred at Sri Ulka LLP, a fish processing unit in the Mangaluru Special Economic Zone at about 7 PM on Sunday. (Representational image)

Karnataka: Five die due to asphyxiation at fish processing unit

Rakesh Tikait (PTI)

Farmers hope to get justice: Rakesh Tikait on cancellation of bail to Ashish Mishra



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal, weather warning for AP, TN coast

On Friday and Saturday, squally weather (45-55 km/hr gusting to 65 km/hr) is likely over the North Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh coasts. (Representational image: DC)

Komaram Bheem Asifabad district selected for PM award

News

Indian nuns working in Kyiv running short on food, but remain determined to continue

The nuns defied a request to move to a safer place and chose to stay on in a war-torn Ukraine risking their lives to continue serving refugees and injured people (Representational image: AFP file)

DGCA bars 90 SpiceJet pilots from flying 737 Max planes

DGCA has barred 90 SpiceJet pilots from operating the Boeing 737 Max aircraft after finding them not properly trained. (Representational image: PTI)

I-T dept searches Chinese telecom major Huawei's office in Delhi, Bengaluru

Huawei said its operations in the country were
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->