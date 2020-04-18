Nation Other News 18 Apr 2020 Many stranded migran ...
Nation, In Other News

Many stranded migrants surviving by eating frugally: Report

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ADITYA CHUNDURU
Published Apr 18, 2020, 10:50 am IST
Updated Apr 18, 2020, 10:53 am IST
An alarmingly high number of migrant workers are still unable to get any cooked food or dry ration
DC Photo
 DC Photo

Hyderabad: A report authored by a group of researchers and academics brings to light the troubles of migrant workers across the country because of the lockdown.

The group, Stranded Workers Action Network (SWAN), has collected the distress calls of over 11,000 workers from across the country.

 

Their report confirms news reports that despite the promises of the central goverment and various state governments, an alarmingly high number of migrant workers are still unable to get any cooked food or dry ration.

One of the most startling observations of the SWAN report is that half of all respondents said they would run out of ration in less than a day and 71 per cent said they would run out in less than two days. Several of the workers said they were conserving their ration by eating frugally.

One group of 240 workers from Bengaluru reportedly ate only one meal a day.

Ninety-six per cent of the respondents said that they hadn’t received any ration from government agencies. Around 70 per cent said they hadn’t received any cooked food from the government or charitable institutions.

The worst performer, the report found, was Uttar Pradesh. Things in states such as Delhi and Haryana were much better, where a higher percentage had access to cooked food.

The researchers note that their report is not based on a sample survey, and the results are likely to portray the experiences of people who are worst-affected by the lockdown.

Sakina Dhorajiwala, one of the authors of the report and a researcher at LibTech India, said, “The people who have called us are completely at their wits end. They have no options. Those who are in a slightly better position are not represented here.”

However, Ms Dhorajiwala noted that SWAN is tracking the respondents’ condition since March 27, and there wasn’t much improvement in most cases.

According to the report, a vast majority (78 per cent) have less than Rs 300 left. Roughly 79 per cent of respondents were daily wage labourers or construction workers whose average daily-wage prior to lockdown was Rs 402. An even more alarming statistic is that 70 per cent of them have less than Rs 200 saved up, roughly half their daily wage.

Almost all the respondents (98 per cent) said they hadn’t received any cash relief from state governments. A few had got Rs 500 credited to their Jan Dhan Yojana accounts.

“It is clear that hunger is rising, and the distribution of resources to the hungry is unable to keep up with the requirement,” Ms Dhorajiwala said.

The report reads: ‘There is a 14 percentage point increase in the proportion of people saying that they have just one day of ration left in the third week of lockdown. However, there is only a three percentage point increase in the proportion of people getting government ration supplies in the same period.’

This indicates that people are becoming hungrier five times faster than the rate at which the government is able to reach the needy.

The report has data until April 13. SWAN is continuing to collate responses from workers. It is also working to improve its network of volunteers and coverage in the country. The group plans on updating the numbers periodically

...
Tags: covid-19 lockdown, covid-19 in telangana, migrant workers
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

A medical team conducts a swab test at an urban health centre during lockdown to control the spread of the new coronavirus in Ahmedabad, India. PTI Photo

After seven more deaths Saturday, desperate Gujarat seeks to start plasma transfusion

Malavalli deputy superintendent of police M J Pruthvi.

Keeping the call of duty above all, Malavalli DySP postpones her wedding

Reportes indicate that people from the unorganised sector are running out of cash to meet their daily expenses. (Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)

No data of daily wagers to provide financial assistance: Karnataka government

Veerankutty tested positive for the virus on April 2 and was under treatment. (Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)

Covid survivor's death in Malappuram causes alarm



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
 

Aakar Patel: What will the new economy look like post Covid-19 crash?

People thrown out of livelihoods sit down for a meal at a soup kitchen set up by the Delhi government at a temporary shelter in the Nizamuddin area. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

Waqyanavis: So cops looked the other way 'coz Tablighi Jamaat sends them free food?

Health workers sanitize the area near the Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat where Covid-19 positive persons spread the virus to other participants. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Visas of Indians stranded in Gulf extended, won't return home anytime soon: Centre

A photo of the Dubai airport with stranded flights due to coronavirus lockdown. AFP photo

Bengal governor says Mamata's staff should be sacked, paramilitary called in

Mounted police personnel patrol a deserted road during the ongoing nationwide lockdown in Kolkata on April 14, 2020. (PTI)

MP: TikTok user who poked fun at masks tests coronavirus +ve

Representational image (PTI)

As barbers cry off due to corona scare, villagers help each other out with hair-cuts

The people of Mevundi village in Karnataka help each other with haircuts at the designated point on the outskirts of the village.

Centre amends lockdown for fishing, aquaculture

Representational image (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham