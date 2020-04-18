Keeping the call of duty above all, Malavalli DySP postpones her wedding

Mysuru: A young deputy superintendent of police of Malavalli sub-division in Karnataka has postponed her wedding as Covid-19 cases in her jurisdiction spurted by 10 on Saturday.

M J Pruthvi was to marry Dyamappa Airani, an IRS officer, on 5 May at the Sri B D Patil convention hall in groom’s native place of Dharwad. They planned a wedding reception on 4 May at the same venue.

Pruthvi hails from Mysuru, and they planned for another reception at Police Bhavan in Mysuru on 10 May.

Now the would-be couple has decided to postpone the marriage to a future date.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, the young officer said, “Going by the Covid situation everywhere, and particularly going by seriousness of the situation at Malavalli with 10 cases till now, we thought that even if we go for a simple marriage we will have to aggregate at least 100 people, which is not safe. So we decided to postpone the wedding,” she said.

“We managed to convince our family members too. Once the lockdown is lifted, we will decide on the date of our wedding,” she added.

Interestingly, it is the first posting of Pruthvi after her completion of training in October 2019 at Karnataka Police Academy (KPA) in Mysuru under the guidance of Vipul Kumar IPS who is the director of KPA and IGP Southern Range.

She is also the recipient of Best lady probationer in the outdoor category during the passing out parade at KPA in October 2019.

Pruthvi, who has done her BE in Electronics and Electricals at GSSS institute of engineering in Mysur, was selected through KAS exams in 2017. She was posted as DySP Malavalli subdivision in Mandya district in the end of October 2019.

Her fiance, Dyamappa Airani, is an IRS officer who is currently holding the position of deputy commissioner, Customs and GST department, posted in Bengaluru.

Mandya MP Ms Sumalatha Ambareesh in a press statement released by department of information and public relations, Mandya stated that, “It is a matter of pride to have such a courageous, efficient, honest model woman officer who is serving as DySP Malavalli subdivision in Mandya district. Salute to the proud Police officer,”.

So far 11 people in Mandya district are tested positive for Covid-19, and 10 of them are from Malavalli. Among those ten cases, four cases (who had visited Tablighi jamaat at Delhi in February) were the primary contacts of eight religious gurus (tested positive for Covid-19 in Mysuru) who had come from Tablighi Jamaat of Delhi to Mysuru in January and had visited Malavalli in March end.

And the six cases are primary and secondary contacts of those four tested positive for Covid-19 in Mandya.

The exact cause for those infected is not known yet. So far 511 primary and secondary contacts of all 11 people who are tested positive for Covid-19 and 365 people have been already tested.