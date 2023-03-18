  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 18 Mar 2023 Heavy rains across T ...
Nation, In Other News

Heavy rains across Telangana kill goat herder, destroy crops

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RACHEL DAMMALA
Published Mar 18, 2023, 12:50 am IST
Updated Mar 18, 2023, 12:50 am IST
When the rains refused to cease, Saidanayak of Chintala Thanda took shelter under a tree with his goats. He and the goats were killed instantly by a thunderbolt. (Representational Image)
 When the rains refused to cease, Saidanayak of Chintala Thanda took shelter under a tree with his goats. He and the goats were killed instantly by a thunderbolt. (Representational Image)

HYDERABAD: Heavy rains, accompanied by hail storms and thunderstorms, continued across the state for the second day, affecting crops in several districts, particularly Kothagudem, and claiming the life of a goat herder in Nalgonda's Nagarjunasagar Mandal.

Many districts in the state, including Zaheerabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Vikarabad, Kamareddy, Narayanpet, Gadwal, Jagitial, and Sangareddy, witnessed severe thunderstorms. The southern part of the state was severely impacted, with Hyderabad, Mahbubnagar, Ranga Reddy, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool and Nalgonda seeing sporadic but widespread rain from Thursday night until late Friday night.

The central part of the state, including Yadadri, Medak, Medchal, and Jangaon, Bhongir, remained dry for the most part, with strong gusts and moderate drizzles in parts. Storms wreaked havoc on crops such as maize, chilli, mango, and papaya in the Kothagudem district.

Lightning struck a 17-year-old tribal goat herder and over 40 of his sheep in Nalgonda's Nagarjunasagar Mandal, killing them both. When the rains refused to cease, Saidanayak of Chintala Thanda took shelter under a tree with his goats. On Thursday, he and the goats were killed instantly by a thunderbolt.

In Hyderabad, motorists experienced traffic jams from early in the day until the evening on Friday. Students taking the Intermediate public exams had a difficult time getting to their exam centres.  Schools witnessed lower attendance as well, according to teachers, who said that due to the forecast, parents were not inclined to send their children until Monday.

Power outages in Ameerpet, Basheerbagh, Manikonda, Ameenpur, Kukatpally, and a few more localities around Lakdikapul on Thursday night remained unresolved until Friday morning. After a transformer burst, residents in Neredmet worried about using electronic appliances. A few locations in the city, such as Barkatpura and Mettuguda, had wires that were dangerously dangling, which alarmed the residents.

The Indian Meteorological Department issued an orange alert stating that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, gusty winds 40 kmph and hailstorm are likely at isolated places in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam Jangaon, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy.

A yellow alert was issued for the remaining districts of Telangana with thunderstorms and winds likely to occur. In Hyderabad, the minimum temperature on Saturday is likely to dip to 19°C with a maximum temperature of 27°C. 

...
Tags: heavy rains alert, hail storm, thunderstorm, power outages, indian meteorological department (imd), orange alert, lightning struck a 17-year-old
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

There are allegations that the BRS leaders selected the beneficiaries for 2BHK by taking bribes. (DC Representational Image)

Selection of beneficiaries for 2BHKs raises a stink, BRS high command takes a hit

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay. (DC Image)

Paper leak case: BJP goes for the jugular, BRS bites back

Addressing a protest meeting against the question paper leaks at the Martyrs Memorial opposite the Legislature, Sanjay stuck to his demand of sacking IT minister K.T. Rama Rao from the Cabinet “as the leaks were a result of absence of IT security.” (Twitter)

Sanjay sticks to his guns, demands KTR's scalp over question paper leak

Minister Vidadala Rajini. (Photo: Twitter)

Rajini dares TD members to visit state hospital to prove charges of lapses



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending March 21

N. Balakrishna aka NBK is all set to appear on Telugu Indian Idol Season 2 this week Friday and Saturday.
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Fiji wants India's help to revive sugar industry

Sugarcane Growers’ Council CEO Vimal Dutt, Fiji’s sugar industry minister Charan Jeath Singh, Fiji Sugar Corporation CEO Bhan Pratap Singh and Iiai, Second Secretary Fiji High Commission, New Delhi

Congress criticised for not supporting Opposition amidst raids by central agencies

Supreme Court rules in favour of collegium-like appointments of EC

Unanimous verdict by five-judge Constitution bench of Justice K.M. Joseph, Justice Ajay Rastogi, Justice Aniruddha Bose, Justice Hrishikesh Roy, Justice C.T. Ravikumar. (File Photo: DC)

Portion of newly opened Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway damages

Damaged portion of the Bengaluru-Mysuru National Highway near Bidadi. (Photo by arrangement)

Jaishankar: Find ways to de-risk global economy

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar speaks on India's G20 Presidency during an event held in Hyderabad (K Durga Rao/DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->