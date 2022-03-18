Nation Other News 18 Mar 2022 Teppotsavam conclude ...
Nation, In Other News

Teppotsavam concludes at Tirumala; Thousands of devotees converge at temple tank

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 18, 2022, 12:31 am IST
Updated Mar 18, 2022, 12:31 am IST
Elaborate arrangements by the TTD in coordination with the Tirumala police
On the last three days of the float festival, Lord Malayappa Swamy accompanied by his consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi rode the flotilla around the temple tank and blessed the devotees. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 On the last three days of the float festival, Lord Malayappa Swamy accompanied by his consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi rode the flotilla around the temple tank and blessed the devotees. (Representational Image/ DC File)

Tirupati: The five-day annual Teppotsavam (float festival) has culminated on a frenzied note at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on Thursday.

The Srivari Pushkarini, where the annual float festival took place, was full to its capacity with devotees occupying every inch of available space on the steps around the temple tank.

 

On the final day, the processional deities of Lord Malayappa flanked by his two consorts Goddesses Bhudevi and Sridevi were taken out in a colourful procession to the Srivari temple tank. These deities were later seated atop the colourful flotilla that was dragged along the temple tank waters seven times amid the chanting of Vedic hymns by temple priests and Veda pundits.

Thousands of devotees had converged at the temple tank to witness the celestial float festival of Lord Malayappa. So far, on the first day, Lord Malayappa in the guise of Lord Srirama flanked by Goddess Sita, Lakshmana and Hanuman, rode the flotilla.

 

On the second day the Lord Malayappa Swamy appeared in the guise of Lord Sri Krishna and was accompanied by goddess Rukmini.

On the last three days of the float festival, Lord Malayappa Swamy accompanied by his consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi rode the flotilla around the temple tank and blessed the devotees.

Elaborate arrangements by the TTD in coordination with the Tirumala police ensured that the five-day float festival concluded without any hitches this year.

...
Tags: teppotsavam, annual float festival
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Latest From Nation

The RPF personnel saved a woman’s life. She was walking on the track while a train was approaching on the same track. — Representational image/DC

RPF cracks several cases, arrests many in post-lockdown phase in SCR

We will help them fight injustice and file cases. When a visually challenged in Pondicherry was removed from his job without a valid reason, we fought the case and he was reinstated, said J.L. Kaul, secretary-general of AICB, said J.L. Kaul, secretary-general of AICB. — Representational image/By arrangement

New centre coming up in Hyderabad for visually challenged

Chikkadpally police said that they will be seeking a legal opinion about the case and register an FIR. — DC

Tribal body approaches police against Chinna Jeeyar Swamy

Tanjore paintings on walls and roof of Addala Mandapam at ancient Lord Ranganadha Swamy Temple in Nellore have got damaged because of water seeping in from the roof of the centuries’ old shrine. (Photo: Facebook)

Artwork damage at ancient Nellore shrine due to water seepage



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
 

Samantha hits back at trolls commenting on her deep-neck green outfit

Samantha donned a beautiful deep neck gown to the Critics Choice Awards on March 10. (Image: Instagram)
 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

West Bengal gets 2 Navy fast interceptor crafts based in Kolkata

Two fast interceptor crafts at Man-O-War Jetty in river Hooghly in Kolkata on Wednesday

SC collegium recommends Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari as Madras HC Chief Justice

Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari, Madras High Court new Chief Justice. (Photo: PTI)

Fire breaks out in residential building in Mumbai's Kanjurmarg area

No injury in the incident has been reported so far. (Photo: Twitter/Screenshot from video)

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray inaugurates viewing deck at Dadar

The deck, named Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Smruti viewing deck, is near Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai's Dadar. (Photo: Twitter/@AUThackeray)

Rahul Gandhi releases CM Stalin's autobiography 'Ungalil Oruvan'

Rahul Gandhi released Stalin's biography
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->