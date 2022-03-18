Teppotsavam concludes at Tirumala; Thousands of devotees converge at temple tank

On the last three days of the float festival, Lord Malayappa Swamy accompanied by his consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi rode the flotilla around the temple tank and blessed the devotees. (Representational Image/ DC File)

Tirupati: The five-day annual Teppotsavam (float festival) has culminated on a frenzied note at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on Thursday.

The Srivari Pushkarini, where the annual float festival took place, was full to its capacity with devotees occupying every inch of available space on the steps around the temple tank.

On the final day, the processional deities of Lord Malayappa flanked by his two consorts Goddesses Bhudevi and Sridevi were taken out in a colourful procession to the Srivari temple tank. These deities were later seated atop the colourful flotilla that was dragged along the temple tank waters seven times amid the chanting of Vedic hymns by temple priests and Veda pundits.

Thousands of devotees had converged at the temple tank to witness the celestial float festival of Lord Malayappa. So far, on the first day, Lord Malayappa in the guise of Lord Srirama flanked by Goddess Sita, Lakshmana and Hanuman, rode the flotilla.

On the second day the Lord Malayappa Swamy appeared in the guise of Lord Sri Krishna and was accompanied by goddess Rukmini.

On the last three days of the float festival, Lord Malayappa Swamy accompanied by his consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi rode the flotilla around the temple tank and blessed the devotees.

Elaborate arrangements by the TTD in coordination with the Tirumala police ensured that the five-day float festival concluded without any hitches this year.