Nation Other News 18 Mar 2022 Online booking for a ...
Nation, In Other News

Online booking for arjita sevas at Tirumala from March 20

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 18, 2022, 1:42 am IST
Updated Mar 18, 2022, 10:43 am IST
The TTD appealed to devotees to book their tickets through the website www.tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in
In order to book these tickets, devotees must register online between March 20 10 am and March 22 10 am, following which tickets will be allotted based on an electronic dip system. Allocations shall be declared on March 22 and the same will be notified on the TTD website. — Representational image/DC
 In order to book these tickets, devotees must register online between March 20 10 am and March 22 10 am, following which tickets will be allotted based on an electronic dip system. Allocations shall be declared on March 22 and the same will be notified on the TTD website. — Representational image/DC

TIRUPATI: As part of its move to resume all arjitha sevas from April 1, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) trust board has decided to allow booking of online tickets for April, May and June, starting 10 am on March 20.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the TTD appealed to devotees to book their tickets through the website www. tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in. Devotees were also directed to observe mandatory Covid-19 guidelines for Srivari Darshan. Arjita seva tickets of suprabatham, thomala, archana, astadala pada padmasana and nija pada darshan will be made available online via a dip system.  

 

In order to book these tickets, devotees must register online between March 20 10 am and March 22 10 am, following which tickets will be allotted based on an electronic dip system. Allocations shall be declared on March 22 and the same will be notified on the TTD website. Devotees will also be informed of the same via SMS and email. 

Once tickets are allotted, devotees must pay for the tickets within two days. Meanwhile, tickets for arjita seva of kalyanotsavam, unjal seva arjita and others can be booked directly and would be allotted to devotees on a first-come first-serve basis.

 

Certain arjita sevas will be suspended on festival days, the board informed.

...
Tags: ttd arjita sevas, online sale of arjita seva tickets, srivari darshan, tirumala tirupati devasthanams (ttd)
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

Modi hails role played by media in promoting programmes like Swachh Bharat Mission

The GO was issued in 1996 to protect the catchment areas of the two lakes and the water bodies themselves. Osmansagar and Himayatsagar are heritage sites in Hyderabad. (Image DC)

Telangana lawyers prefer tweaking GO 111

News

Scrappping of GO 111 to hit Mrugavani Park

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Screengrab from Youtube/TNDIPR)

TN Finance Minister presents Budget, says revenue deficit set to decline



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
 

Samantha hits back at trolls commenting on her deep-neck green outfit

Samantha donned a beautiful deep neck gown to the Critics Choice Awards on March 10. (Image: Instagram)
 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

West Bengal gets 2 Navy fast interceptor crafts based in Kolkata

Two fast interceptor crafts at Man-O-War Jetty in river Hooghly in Kolkata on Wednesday

SC collegium recommends Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari as Madras HC Chief Justice

Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari, Madras High Court new Chief Justice. (Photo: PTI)

Fire breaks out in residential building in Mumbai's Kanjurmarg area

No injury in the incident has been reported so far. (Photo: Twitter/Screenshot from video)

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray inaugurates viewing deck at Dadar

The deck, named Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Smruti viewing deck, is near Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai's Dadar. (Photo: Twitter/@AUThackeray)

Rahul Gandhi releases CM Stalin's autobiography 'Ungalil Oruvan'

Rahul Gandhi released Stalin's biography
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->