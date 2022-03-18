Online booking for arjita sevas at Tirumala from March 20

In order to book these tickets, devotees must register online between March 20 10 am and March 22 10 am, following which tickets will be allotted based on an electronic dip system. Allocations shall be declared on March 22 and the same will be notified on the TTD website. — Representational image/DC

TIRUPATI: As part of its move to resume all arjitha sevas from April 1, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) trust board has decided to allow booking of online tickets for April, May and June, starting 10 am on March 20.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the TTD appealed to devotees to book their tickets through the website www. tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in. Devotees were also directed to observe mandatory Covid-19 guidelines for Srivari Darshan. Arjita seva tickets of suprabatham, thomala, archana, astadala pada padmasana and nija pada darshan will be made available online via a dip system.

In order to book these tickets, devotees must register online between March 20 10 am and March 22 10 am, following which tickets will be allotted based on an electronic dip system. Allocations shall be declared on March 22 and the same will be notified on the TTD website. Devotees will also be informed of the same via SMS and email.

Once tickets are allotted, devotees must pay for the tickets within two days. Meanwhile, tickets for arjita seva of kalyanotsavam, unjal seva arjita and others can be booked directly and would be allotted to devotees on a first-come first-serve basis.

Certain arjita sevas will be suspended on festival days, the board informed.