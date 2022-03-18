Nation Other News 18 Mar 2022 New centre coming up ...
Nation, In Other News

New centre coming up in Hyderabad for visually challenged

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 18, 2022, 1:23 am IST
Updated Mar 18, 2022, 10:56 am IST
Its library will have Telugu books in Braille, in order to cultivate reading habits among the visually challenged
We will help them fight injustice and file cases. When a visually challenged in Pondicherry was removed from his job without a valid reason, we fought the case and he was reinstated, said J.L. Kaul, secretary-general of AICB, said J.L. Kaul, secretary-general of AICB. — Representational image/By arrangement
 We will help them fight injustice and file cases. When a visually challenged in Pondicherry was removed from his job without a valid reason, we fought the case and he was reinstated, said J.L. Kaul, secretary-general of AICB, said J.L. Kaul, secretary-general of AICB. — Representational image/By arrangement

Hyderabad: The south India headquarters of All India Confederation of the Blind (AICB) will be inaugurated by Thanneer Ranga Rao, chairman, Electricity Regulatory Commission in the presence of MLC  Thakellapally Ravindar Rao at Basheerbagh here on Saturday

Its library will have Telugu books in Braille that are not currently available, in order to cultivate reading habits among the visually challenged. The centre will teach the visually challenged on using computers.

 

“We will help them fight injustice and file cases. When a visually challenged in Pondicherry was removed from his job without a valid reason, we fought the case and he was reinstated. We will have an exhibition of Braille gadgets like walking sticks, basic writing instruments, calculators, and smart display devices, which all would be sold at subsidised prices.” said J.L. Kaul, secretary-general of AICB. 

“The office can be approached by the visually challenged for any help or guidance,” said Ponugoti Chokka Rao, AICB secretary. 

 

...
Tags: centre for visually challenged hyderabad, braille gadgets, telugu books in braille
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

Modi hails role played by media in promoting programmes like Swachh Bharat Mission

The GO was issued in 1996 to protect the catchment areas of the two lakes and the water bodies themselves. Osmansagar and Himayatsagar are heritage sites in Hyderabad. (Image DC)

Telangana lawyers prefer tweaking GO 111

News

Scrappping of GO 111 to hit Mrugavani Park

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Screengrab from Youtube/TNDIPR)

TN Finance Minister presents Budget, says revenue deficit set to decline



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
 

Samantha hits back at trolls commenting on her deep-neck green outfit

Samantha donned a beautiful deep neck gown to the Critics Choice Awards on March 10. (Image: Instagram)
 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

West Bengal gets 2 Navy fast interceptor crafts based in Kolkata

Two fast interceptor crafts at Man-O-War Jetty in river Hooghly in Kolkata on Wednesday

SC collegium recommends Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari as Madras HC Chief Justice

Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari, Madras High Court new Chief Justice. (Photo: PTI)

Fire breaks out in residential building in Mumbai's Kanjurmarg area

No injury in the incident has been reported so far. (Photo: Twitter/Screenshot from video)

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray inaugurates viewing deck at Dadar

The deck, named Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Smruti viewing deck, is near Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai's Dadar. (Photo: Twitter/@AUThackeray)

Rahul Gandhi releases CM Stalin's autobiography 'Ungalil Oruvan'

Rahul Gandhi released Stalin's biography
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->