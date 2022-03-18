New centre coming up in Hyderabad for visually challenged

We will help them fight injustice and file cases. When a visually challenged in Pondicherry was removed from his job without a valid reason, we fought the case and he was reinstated, said J.L. Kaul, secretary-general of AICB, said J.L. Kaul, secretary-general of AICB. — Representational image/By arrangement

Hyderabad: The south India headquarters of All India Confederation of the Blind (AICB) will be inaugurated by Thanneer Ranga Rao, chairman, Electricity Regulatory Commission in the presence of MLC Thakellapally Ravindar Rao at Basheerbagh here on Saturday

Its library will have Telugu books in Braille that are not currently available, in order to cultivate reading habits among the visually challenged. The centre will teach the visually challenged on using computers.

“We will help them fight injustice and file cases. When a visually challenged in Pondicherry was removed from his job without a valid reason, we fought the case and he was reinstated. We will have an exhibition of Braille gadgets like walking sticks, basic writing instruments, calculators, and smart display devices, which all would be sold at subsidised prices.” said J.L. Kaul, secretary-general of AICB.

“The office can be approached by the visually challenged for any help or guidance,” said Ponugoti Chokka Rao, AICB secretary.