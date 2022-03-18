Nation Other News 18 Mar 2022 Artwork damage at an ...
Artwork damage at ancient Nellore shrine due to water seepage

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 18, 2022, 12:35 am IST
Updated Mar 18, 2022, 12:35 am IST
Roof and outside periphery of masonry wall must be strengthened immediately to avoid further damage
Tanjore paintings on walls and roof of Addala Mandapam at ancient Lord Ranganadha Swamy Temple in Nellore have got damaged because of water seeping in from the roof of the centuries’ old shrine. (Photo: Facebook)
 Tanjore paintings on walls and roof of Addala Mandapam at ancient Lord Ranganadha Swamy Temple in Nellore have got damaged because of water seeping in from the roof of the centuries’ old shrine. (Photo: Facebook)

NELLORE: Archaeology Survey of India (ASI) says the marvellous Tanjore paintings on walls and roof of Addala Mandapam at ancient Lord Ranganadha Swamy Temple in Nellore have got damaged because of water seeping in from the roof of the centuries’ old shrine.

ASI officials inspected the damage at the much-revered shrine following a report published in these columns in January 2022. The report highlighted deteriorating condition of Tanjore paintings on walls and roof of the Mirror Hall. In addition, two silk clothes with gold zari that have Sahasranama mantras weaved on them have also got damaged.

 

In their inspection report dated Tuesday, March 15, ASI engineers pointed out that the Addala Mandapam has an internal canopy and adjoining ceiling lined with wooden panels on which ancient paintings, including of Lord Krishna, have been inscribed at an approximate height of 1.50 metre all around the hall.

The paintings have got partially damaged with dampness reaching them from roof level. The roof and outside periphery of masonry wall must be strengthened to avoid further damage, the report stated. It underlined that detailed documentation with drawings/photographs / videography is required before any restoration work is attempted.

 

Incidentally, a Chennai-based conservator S. Madan expressed similar views when temple committee chairman Sivakumar Achari asked him to study the problem.

According to Madan, the murals follow Secco (dry ground) technique. “Conservation of murals with various treatments using natural pigments derived from organic or inorganic minerals with a natural binder must start immediately to avoid further damage,” the Chennai-based conservator underlined.

...
Tags: archaeology survey of india (asi), tanjore paintings, lord ranganadha swamy temple
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nellore


