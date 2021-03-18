Rain, storm and lightning predicted today in Telangana districts

Most activity will be limited to districts on the northern parts of the state and the trough could last over four days. — Representational image/DC

Hyderabad: Met officials on Wednesday issued an alert saying thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely to occur at isolated places in the state.

“Thundershowers will likely occur at Adilabad, Komarambheem, Nirmal, Mancheriyal, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Jagityal, Rajanna Siricilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Warangal Urban, Warangal Rural, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts on Thursday.”

“A trough is travelling along the northern Karnataka region from the Madhya Pradesh side. Under its influence, there could occur a few spells of rain. However, most activity will be limited to districts on the northern parts of the state. The trough could last over four days,” said A Sravani, a meteorologist with the IMD.

Due to the rainfall, the temperature may fall by a degree.

Going by the climatological chart of the IMD, only one day of rain is logged as the mean number of rainy days for the month of March. As per the daily weather bulletin issued by the department, the state would receive 5.9 mm of rain in March.