  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 18 Feb 2023 Paddy cultivation in ...
Nation, In Other News

Paddy cultivation in Rabi poised for record high this year

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Feb 19, 2023, 12:06 am IST
Updated Feb 19, 2023, 12:18 am IST
Paddy cultivation in the state are set to hit an all-time high this year. (PTI Photo)
 Paddy cultivation in the state are set to hit an all-time high this year. (PTI Photo)

HYDERABAD: The Rabi crop sown area and paddy cultivation in the state are set to hit an all-time high this year.

In the 2020-21 rabi season, Telangana recorded total crop sown area of 68,14,155 acres, of which paddy alone accounted for 52,78,636 acres when the sowing season ended on March 15, 2021, which is the highest so far.

This year, as on February 15, the state recorded total crop sown area of 66,84,156, of which paddy has accounted for 51,53,858 acres. With a month to go for the ongoing rabi sowing to end, officials of agriculture department expect them to surpass all records. They attribute this to the good rains, increase in irrigation facilities, timely disbursement of rythu bandhu sops and free power.
All the major irrigation projects and reservoirs have sufficient water levels to meet the rabi demand. Even the medium and minor irrigation projects and tanks are brimming with water. The ground water levels in all the districts are also comfortable, prompting farmers to opt for paddy over other crops.

The state government’s move to procure paddy from farmers for MSP (minimum support price) by opening village-level procurement centres has also contributed to the huge demand for paddy crops.

In the 2021-22 rabi season, the total crop sown area was 54,41,985 acres. Of this, paddy accounted for a mere 35,84,187 acres. The government discouraged paddy cultivation last year citing Centre's restrictions on procurement of parboiled, usually produced in Telangana in rabi season due to summer heat.
Although the Centre continues to be firm on non-procurement of parboiled rice, the state government did not impose any restrictions and farmers too opted for paddy owing to the huge demand for rice in the national and international markets.

The state government and farmers are confident that even if FCI refuses to procure rice from Telangana in rabi this year, farmers would be able to sell their produce for MSP to private traders and exporters

...
Tags: telangana paddy production rabi season, rabi season, kcr rythu bandhu scheme
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Middlemen in paddy procurement eliminated: Minister Karumuri
Andhra to distribute 2,000 drones to farmers, Rs 15,000 crore for paddy procurement

Latest From Nation

Telangana state Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan. (Twitter/@DrTamilisaiGuv)

Officials receive Govenor, follow protocol

A Cheetah brought from South Africa was released in an enclosure at Palpur, Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh, in Sheopur, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (Photo: PTI)

12 cheetahs from South Africa find new home in MP's Kuno National Park

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a programme organized on the completion of 50 years of 'Lokmat Nagpur Edition', in Nagpur, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (Photo: PTI)

Amit Shah: Violence down by 80 per cent under Modi govt

Senior IAS officer Somesh Kumar, who is close to Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, has worked in various positions including as Anantapur collector. His achievements include the boost to tamarind trees with the ‘chinta to nischintha’ concept. (File Photo)

Jagan's govt approves VRS for senior IAS officer Somesh Kumar



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

What to Watch for week ending February 21

‘The Night Manager’ has been one of the best shows in recent times. It is a recipient of multiple awards as well. (Image credit: Hotstar)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Milk prices increased due to rise in fodder cost: Union minister Balyan

Union Minister Sanjeev Kumar Balyan. (PTI File Photo)

Jaishankar unveils bust of Sardar Vallabhai Patel in Fiji's capital Suva

Jaishankar unveils bust of Sardar Vallabhai Patel in Fiji's capital Suva. — Twitter

India has shown world the real meaning of 'anti-fragile': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Gujarat: Nine killed, 29 injured as SUV collides with luxury bus in Navsari

Nine persons were killed and 29 others injured after a sports utility vehicle (SUV) collided with a luxury bus on a national highway in Navsari district of Gujarat. (ANI)

RT-PCR report mandatory for flyers from 6 countries

The Covid test must be conducted within 72 hours of undertaking the journey to India. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->