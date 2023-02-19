Maha Shivaratri dazzles after two-year gap

Devotees in large number throng the Sri Trikoteswara Swamy temple on the eve of Maha Shivaratri at Kottapakonda hilltop in Guntur district on Monday. (Photo: E. Tejo Roy)

HYDERABAD: People of Andhra Pradesh celebrated Maha Shivaratri without any restrictions on Saturday, as they got an opportunity to publicly participate in the festival after a two-year Coronavirus pandemic-induced gap.

Trikoteswara Swamy Temple atop the Kotappakonda celebrated Maha Shivaratri as the state festival. The presiding deity received Abhishekam with Binde Teerdha at 3 o'clock in the morning.

AP Deputy Chief Minister (Endowments) Kottu Satyanarayana, water resources minister Ambati Rambabu, Government Whip Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy, MLAs Dr. Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy, Bolla Brahma Naidu, Malladi Vishnu and Velampalli Srinivas Rao, MLCs Janga Krishnamurthy, Murugudu Hanumanthurao and Dokka Manikyavaraprasad, former Minister Pattipati Pulla Rao, former MLAs Marri Rajasekhar, Yarram Venkateswara Reddy, State Handloom Corporation chairman Ganji Chiranjeevi, and Narasaraopet MP Lavu Srikrishna Devarayalu couple visited the temple.

Lakhs of devotees turned up at the Trikoteswara Swamy Temple from all over Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring Telangana, Tamil Naidu and Karnataka.

Kottu Satyanarayana said about 20 lakh devotees had visited Kotappakonda by the evening on Saturday. The rush will only increase during the night time. He said devotees are flocking to the hill in large numbers due to Shanitrayodashi, which has come after many years.

Rush of devotees at Kotappakonda started early in the morning. RTC transported pilgrims from down the hill to the top of Kotappakonda in 60 Saptagiri buses. Police took special measures to avoid any traffic issues on the ghat road.

Devotees started thronging Shiva temples throughout the state right from early in the morning, offering Rudrabhishekha and special pujas. Temples near rivers and ponds witnessed devotees first taking a dip before entering the temple for their prayers.