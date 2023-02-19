  
Maha Shivaratri: All Shiva temples in city report heavy rush of devotees

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Feb 19, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Updated Feb 19, 2023, 12:16 am IST
Devotees light diyas to reassemble a shivalinga on shivaratri at Sindhi colony (Photo: Deepak Deshpande)
HYDERABAD: The city was soaked in devotional fervour as the people celebrated Maha Shivaratri with gaiety on Saturday. All Lord Shiva temples had heavy rush of devotees from early morning for the abhishekam to Shiva linga. As it coincided with Shani Trayodashi, the significance of the festival has been further enhanced.

Meanwhile, the Brahmakumaris organised Shivaratri celebrations across various venues. The imposing 66-ft Shiva lingam installed at Gymkhana Ground drew thousands of devotees. There was a heavy turnout for the mega ‘Maha Shivling Dwadasha Jyothirlingam Darshanam’ at BHEL Shiva temple, Beeramguda.

According to Kishori Bahen, “A highlight of the three-day celebrations at Bachupally, which concludes on Sunday, will be meditation and cultural programmes on all three days.”

This has attracted a record number of devotees this year, said Om Prakash Beeshwa, at Shivalaya in Esamia Bazaar.

In various temples, special late night programmes have been organised. At Birla mandir, ‘Abhishakam’ and ‘Eka Dasha Rudrabhishakem’, was witnessed by hundreds of devotees.

Sri Rajarajeshwara temple at Vemulawada reported heavy rush with thousands of devotees making it to the well-decorated and illuminated temple. According to the temple management, the state government presented silk clothes to the presiding deity.

Tags: maha shivarathri, shiva temples, shivling
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


