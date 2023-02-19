Convicts remain in Chanchalguda prison despite I-Day ‘release’ gesture

HYDERABAD: Twentyeight convicts, who were supposed to be released from Chanchalguda prison on Independence Day last year, have been waiting anxiously even after Republic Day this year to unite with their family members.

Prior to August 15, the state government had announced the release of 75 life convicts. However, 28 of them, 17 women, are still waiting for the release orders, sources in the prison department disclosed. Those who have been listed have already served 10 years of life sentence and another four years of redemption, while the women lifers have served six years and two years of remission.

Apparently, their family members who come from a poor background waited on the footpath beside the prison for three days.

On August 14, K Chandramma, was informed by the jail authorities that her name is listed and she would be freed the next day. Her members reached the prison, slept on the footpath for three days waiting to reunite and finally having lost all hopes decided to return to Nalgonda, Chandramma’s sister Govindamma said.

“Our prison department strictly follows the five rules. None of the 28 convicts are involved in heinous crimes. We submit a list of lifers based on their conduct during their sentence,” a senior official from the prisons department said.

The list is submitted to the home department where a high-level committee finalises the list, takes the governor’s approval and sends the release order to the prison, he said.

