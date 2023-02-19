  
Centre to pay Rs 689 crore GST dues to AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 19, 2023, 12:30 am IST
Updated Feb 19, 2023, 7:29 am IST
Andhra Pradesh finance minister Buggana Rajendranath has attended the 49th GST Council meeting at Delhi's Vignan Bhawan on Saturday under the chairmanship of Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Photo: DC)
Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh finance minister Buggana Rajendranath said the central government has decided to pay GST arrears that were pending to the state till June. He said Rs 689 crore should be paid to Andhra Pradesh under GST compensation.

The FM has expressed happiness over reduction of penalties imposed on small business enterprises and considering the state’s suggestions in setting up the Appellate Tribunal. He said the Council has agreed to revise the penalties levied for late filing of returns by companies with a business volume of Rs 20 crore as suggested by the state. Also, the Council approved the recommendations of the ministers committee for the amendments to be taken in the Appellate Tribunals.

Rajendranath has attended the 49th GST Council meeting at Delhi's Vignan Bhawan on Saturday under the chairmanship of Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Rajendranath, who is a member of the ministers’ committee, said the Council has agreed to set up the Tribunals in addition to giving responsibility to the chief secretary of the state in the Tribunals. He said the Council has decided to reduce GST on stationery like pencil and eraser from 18 to 12 per cent.

Rajendranath added that the Centre will clear the total compensation Cess arrears of the states under the GST Compensation Act, 2017.

AP finance secretary N. Gulzar (Income Tax), chief commissioner of state revenue department M. Girija Shankar and others were present in the GST Council Conference.

