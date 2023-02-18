APSRTC plying 3800 special buses with ordinary fare for Maha Shivaratri

The RTC is providing drinking water facility, announcements, tents and other basic facilities at all the bus stops. If devotees who want to go to the holy places in groups, they can contact the respective depot managers and the authorities will arrange buses accordingly. (Photo By Arrangement)

VIJAYAWADA: APSRTC Managing Director, Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, has said the entity would run 3800 special buses for Maha Shivratri with the provision of temporary bus stations with all facilities at Shaiva Kshetras for the convenience of the devotees.

He said 25 lakh devotees were expected to visit 101 Shaiva Kshetras in the state for this festival season.

“RTC will operate special services on normal fares for the convenience of the devotees. It will operate 675 buses to Kotappakonda in Guntur district to carry about 4.60 lakh devotees, 650 buses to Srisailam in Kurnool district to ply 2.50 lakh devotees, 200 buses to Kadapa district’s Polatala, 30 buses to Nitya Puja Kona, 75 buses to Balive, West Godavari district, 100 buses to Pattiseema and some more buses to other famous Shaiva Kshetras.”

Arrangements have been made to run 60 Saptagiri Express buses between Tirupati and Tirumala. Keeping in mind the safety on the ghat road, specially trained drivers would ply the special buses to Kotappakonda, Srisailam, Poltala and other Shaiva Kshetras, the MD said.

The RTC is providing drinking water facility, announcements, tents and other basic facilities at all the bus stops. If devotees who want to go to the holy places in groups, they can contact the respective depot managers and the authorities will arrange buses accordingly, he added.