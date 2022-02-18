TTD resolves to end private eateries in Tirumala; extends free food to all devotees

To compensate the private food operators, the TTD will issue licences to them to run other enterprises, Subba Reddy said. — DC Image

TIRUPATI: The trust board of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Thursday resolved to shut private eateries and restaurants in Tirumala. Anna Prasadam outlets will be expanded to provide free food for all devotees.

This was stated by TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy who was briefing the media on the TTD trust board meeting held earlier in the day. He said that the board has decided to set up Anna Prasadam outlets and kiosks at all major junctions atop Tirumala to ensure easy availability of food.

"After setting up free Anna Prasadam outlets at all vital points in Tirumala, and ensuring that free food is distributed to all devotees, we will cancel licences to private eateries. From common devotees to VIPs, everyone will be served free food (Srivari Prasadam) prepared in the TTD kitchen," Subba Reddy said.

To compensate the private food operators, the TTD will issue licences to them to run other enterprises, he said.

Subba Reddy said that with the Covid-19 pandemic easing and following the directives from the Central and state governments, the TTD will soon resume all Arjitha Sevas and darshans including the Divya Darshan (pedestrian route), which were stopped since March 2020, and enhance the free darshan (Slotted Sarva Darshan) tokens in a phased manner.

The board has directed the TTD to make a feasibility study to gold-plate the Lord Venkateshwara temple's Maha Ddwaram, Bangaru Vakili and Gopuram. The board also decided to construct the Sri Padmavati Childrens' Superspeciality hospital as advised by AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at a cost of Rs 230 crore. The foundation stone for the hospital will be laid by Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The trust board resolved to lease out Padmavati Nilayam near Tiruchanoor to the state government to house the Sri Balaji district collectorate. It decided to take back 50 acres out of the 70 acres granted for the Science City and build a spiritual centre on the land. The foundation stone for this will be laid by the Chief Minister.

The trust board resolved to sign an MoU with Nedcap for supply of solar power steam system for 25 years at Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Anna Prasadam Bhavan for preparation of Anna Prasadam.

TTD officials will meet the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray within a month to pursue grant of land to build Srivari temple at Mumbai.