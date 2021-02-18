Nation Other News 18 Feb 2021 Second dose of COVID ...
Nation, In Other News

Second dose of COVID-19 jab will see more adverse effects: Experts

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 18, 2021, 3:15 am IST
Updated Feb 18, 2021, 6:58 am IST
Experts say the human body is now ready to act against the antigen that the vaccine is providing
Experts say the human body is now ready to act against the antigen that the vaccine is providing (AP)
 Experts say the human body is now ready to act against the antigen that the vaccine is providing (AP)

Hyderabad: The second dose of Covid- 19 vaccine will see more adverse effects as the first jab is now reacting in the body by making the immune system respond.

“The second dose is more ‘reactogenic’ than the first, as it will induce the body to create an antibody response,” medical experts say. Dr K.K. Aggarwal, president of the confederation of medical associations in Asia and Oceania, says, “The infectious diseases society of America has said the second dose will lead to common sideeffects of pain, fatigue, head ache and muscle pain. These will occur within the first three days but will be resolved quickly.

 

Beneficiaries will recover and they must not panic. They may consult the centre from where the dose was taken.” The second-dose-effect is based on the body’s antibody response. The first vaccine did not create too much of a reaction but in the second dose there will be more of side-effects.

Experts say the human body is now ready to act against the antigen that the vaccine is providing. This is an inflammatory response from the body. These are termed as normal side effects of the vaccine. Dr Mustufa Afzal, senior infectious disease specialist at Care Hospitals explains, “Not everyone will have reactions. In some, the response will be controlled.”

 

Allergic and anaphylaxis reactions in India are low. According to a report by the ministry of health and family welfare, 34 persons from various parts of the country were hospitalised after the first dose. Of them, 21 were discharged and 11 died as per figures till February 13.

Total deaths after vaccination were 27 till this date and reports are being scrutinised by drug control authorities. Worldwide data also shows anaphylaxis to the vaccine is five per million, meaning it is not as common as was previously expected.

...
Tags: covid 19, covid- 19 second dose vaccine, second dose vaccine has side affects


Latest From Nation

Representatives of various employee unions from Vizag Steel Plant present a memorandum to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at Visakhapatnam Airport on Wednesday. (Photo:DC)

No privatising VSP, Jagan assures unions

In response, the CM thanked all political leaders and prominent citizens for greeting him on his birthday. (Photo: Twitter @TelanganaCMO)

1 crore plants, wishes from all mark KCR’s birthday

They came to Peddapalli to file a petition against politician Kunta Srinivas over a temple land dispute in their native place of Gunjapadugu village in Manthani mandal.

Lawyer couple murdered in broad daylight in Telangana

KCR ordered a massive land records purification drive in 2017, across Telangana, saying that existing records were rectified last in 1936, during the Nizam’s period and non-rectification in later years led to land disputes. (Photo: Twitter @TelanganaCMO)

KCR’s dream to end land disputes remains unfulfilled



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

High alert in UP as glacier breaks off in neighbouring Uttarakhand

Glacier outburst in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand destroying houses on the river bank (Image source: Twitter@VyvahareHarshal)

No mixopathy, we’ve enough docs, says IMA

IMA said it will fight the menace of mixopathy by all means including any legal battle, political lobbying and massive sustained struggle. (Photo: DC/ Murali Krishna)

11 killed in TN fireworks unit explosion; PM, CM express grief, announce ex-gratia

Picture used for representational puroses only (Image source: AP)

CAA will be implemented after COVID vaccination ends: Amit Shah

Process of granting Indian Citizenship including to the Matua community of West Bengal, will begin once the process of COVID vaccination has ended (Image source: PTI)

Bombay HC judge who gave controversial verdicts takes oath as its additional judge

Justice Ganediwala's earlier tenure as an additional judge of the Bombay High Court ended on Friday and took oath as the high court's additional judge for one more year (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham