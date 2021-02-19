Nation Other News 18 Feb 2021 Kaloji varsity disre ...
Nation, In Other News

Kaloji varsity disregards Telangana HC CJ’s directive

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | N VAMSI SRINIVAS
Published Feb 19, 2021, 4:25 am IST
Updated Feb 19, 2021, 4:25 am IST
The Chief Justice, while hearing a petition filed by two students in Writ Petition, asked the KNRUHS to file a counter by February 11
The petitioners urged the university to provide the list of 43 students but the varsity ignored the request.
 The petitioners urged the university to provide the list of 43 students but the varsity ignored the request.

Hyderabad: In utter disregard to the Telangana High Court, the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) ignored to comply with Chief Justice Hima Kohli’s directive to file a counter affidavit in a case pertaining to an MBBS admission row.

The Chief Justice, while hearing a petition filed by two students in Writ Petition (WP) 437/2021, asked the KNRUHS to file a counter by February 11 and posted the case for Friday for final hearing. The university authorities, however, chose not to file any counter.

 

When contacted to question the reasons for not complying with the directions of the High Court, Vice-Chancellor Dr B. Karunakar Reddy and Registrar Dr D. Praveen Kumar chose not to respond.

Two medical students, G. Apoorva and A. Harshita, had filed a case questioning the counselling procedure of the varsity, which allowed less meritorious students, majority of whom are from Andhra Pradesh, in the otherwise meritorious “unreserved open category”. This resulted in an equal number of students from Telangana losing seats in the local category.

 

Both the Telugu states initially did not join the All-India quota, but later allotted 15 per cent seats each to the national pool. For the remaining 85 per cent seats, the two states have been mandated to follow the Presidential Order, as per the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Accordingly, the KNRUHS should fill 15 per cent “unreserved open category” with meritorious students irrespective of region, Telangana, Andhra or Rayalaseema. The varsity must fill the remaining 85 per cent only with local students of Telangana.

The petitioners’ counsel Vedula Srinivas explained to the Bench that in any phase, irrespective of students applying for a subsequent phase or not, the merit order should always be such that top meritorious students should occupy the unreserved open category. The university strictly implemented this provision in the first phase, but violated it in subsequent phases, he argued.

 

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice M. S. Ramachandra Rao had, on January 8, directed the petitioners’ counsel to implead 43 students from Andhra Pradesh, who according to the petitioners, are ineligible to get admission in medical colleges in Telangana.

The petitioners urged the university to provide the list of 43 students but the varsity ignored the request. Following their university’s defiance of the Court order, the petitioners filed an additional affidavit, informing the court of their inability to find details of 43 students.

 

The petitioners appealed to the court to dispense with impleading of those students.

...
Tags: kaloji health university, telangana hc order, kaloji health university disregards telangana hc cj’s directive, medical seat allocations, kaloji university counselling issue
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

A delegation of 24 ambassadors from the European Union arrive at Hazratbal Shrine, in Srinagar on February 17, 2021. A delegation of 24 envoys of several countries in India including European Union, Latin America and Africa envoys in India arrived on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir for assessing the situation following the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. (PTI/S. Irfan)

India slams UN human rights experts' comments on situation in J&K

Hyderabad has found a place in this illustrious and aspiration-worthy list as a consequence following its commitment to growing and maintaining urban forests. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad named one of world’s 51 Tree Cities

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is learnt to have issued instructions to all departments to submit budgetary proposals to the finance department, keeping in mind the funds required to meet present as well as future needs. (Photo: Twitter@TelanganaCMO)

Telangana won’t cut welfare spend despite constraints, says CM

With the upcoming elections for MLCs, the YSRC is likely to increase its number in the legislative council. — DC file photo

CEC poll plan for 6 MLC seats out



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Ex-CJ Ranjan Gogoi case: SC hints at possible larger conspiracy

The SC order on setting up the Justice A.K. Patnaik Committee had said that it will not inquire into the “alleged misbehaviour” involving former CJI Gogoi. — PTI

After 75 days, Maharashtra reports 5,000-plus new COVID-19 cases

Representational Image (DC)

Bombay HC judge who gave controversial verdicts takes oath as its additional judge

Justice Ganediwala's earlier tenure as an additional judge of the Bombay High Court ended on Friday and took oath as the high court's additional judge for one more year (PTI)

10 fall ill after drinking contaminated water in Kosigi

The villagers alleged that River Tungabhadra water was supplied to the people without proper filtration by the Rural Water Supply department. (Representational image)

No mixopathy, we’ve enough docs, says IMA

IMA said it will fight the menace of mixopathy by all means including any legal battle, political lobbying and massive sustained struggle. (Photo: DC/ Murali Krishna)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham