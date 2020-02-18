Nation Other News 18 Feb 2020 Hotelier killed as s ...
Hotelier killed as speeding car falls off flyover in Hyderabad

Published Feb 18, 2020
This the second flyover accident in Hyderabad since November.
Hyderabad: One person was killed and five others were injured when their speeding car fell off a flyover here early Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place on the flyover from Bharathnagar to Erragadda. There werer six passengers in the car.
The deceased was identified as Mohammed Sohel (27), a hotelier, police added.

 

"Sohel was not driving the car. He sat next to the driver. Prima facie it appears that the car was speeding and fell off the flyover killing Sohel on the spot," police inspector K Chandrasekhar Reddy said.

The injured have been shifted to hospital and an inquiry is on, the official added.

This is the second such incident on a flyover in the city in recent months. In November last year, a woman was killed and four others were injured when a car rammed a divider and fell off the bridge and landed on them.

Unlike the Biodiversity flyover in Gachibowli, where the earlier accident happened, the Bharatnagar flyover is an old construction that passes over the busy locality of Erragadda. It has no curves and is wide enough. 

Tags: bharatnagar flyover, flyover accident, biodiversity flyover, hotelier killed
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


