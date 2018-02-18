search on deccanchronicle.com
Chennai: Indian Institute of Sports Medicine inaugurated

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
SPARRC currently has 13 centres across the world and some of the key features of SPARRC Institute includes aqua therapy.
CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Sports Medicine was inaugurated on the occasion of the 12th anniversary of Sports Performance Assessment Rehabilitation Research Counselling (SPARRC) Institute on Saturday. Governor of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, ESL Narasimhan graced the occasion along with Austrian hockey coach Cedric D'Souza.

The Indian Institute of Sports Medicine offers new courses such as a degree course in Fitness and Lifestyle modifications, fellowship in Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation, Fellowship in Fitness Medicine and Lifestyle diseases Management (for MBBS graduates) that is affiliated to the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University in 2017.

 

SPARRC Institute that is well known for its concepts such as surgery - less treatment for avoiding unnecessary surgery wherever and whenever possible through a conservative management of holistic therapy and rehabilitation, was established by Dr Kannan Pugazhendi.

SPARRC currently has 13 centres across the world and some of the key features of SPARRC Institute includes aqua therapy, exercise physiology lab, a biomechanics lab, indoor running track, FAMES (Fitness Adaptation and Movement Education Service for the specially abled) and other advancements in the field of sports medicine.

With a sports medicine team of sports and fitness medicine physicians, over 200 physiotherapists, fitness trainers, occupational therapists, speech therapists, special educators, nutritionists and sports coaches, the institute had trained more than 1 lakh professionals in a decade.

Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




