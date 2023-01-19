  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 18 Jan 2023 Hyderabad: HMDA e-au ...
Nation, In Other News

Hyderabad: HMDA e-auction evokes lukewarm response

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 19, 2023, 12:02 am IST
Updated Jan 19, 2023, 12:02 am IST
The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) orangised an e-auction for 1.20 square yards of land in Ranga Reddy, Sangareddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.
 The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) orangised an e-auction for 1.20 square yards of land in Ranga Reddy, Sangareddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) received a lukewarm response for Wednesday's e-auction.  Out of 38 land parcels spread across Rangareddy, Sangareddy and Medchal-Malkakgiri districts, the planning body could sell only nine stray bits to an extent of 32,730 sq.yds, from which it garnered revenue of Rs 195. 24 crore. Citing this, authorities informed that phase 2 of the stray bits will be issued in three days.

HMDA conducted the e-auction of stray bit land parcels pertaining to the three districts in two sessions through MSTC. Of the nine stray bits that were sold on the day, three were in Rangareddy, four in Medchal-Malkakgiri and two in Sangareddy.

The highest price received was Rs 1,11,000 per square yard.

...
Tags: hyderabad metropolitan development authority (hmda), e-auction of hmda lands, rangareddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

HMDA to hold e-auction of pooled lands, looks to generate Rs 250 cr
HMDA to raise Rs 600 crore via e-auction of lands

Latest From Nation

Vidadala Rajini, Minister for Health. (File)

Dashboard to ensure functioning of devices at AP government hospitals

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief A. Revanth Reddy. (Twitter)

Revanth Reddy hits out at KCR

Telangana High Court. (File Photo)

AP HC sentences two higher officials in contempt case

 MPDOs and municipal commissioners are also advised to give proper publicity for the special camps. (Photo: PTI/File)

Special camps for 5 days to update Aadhaar biometrics in AP



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

SC dismisses BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain's plea against HC order over alleged rape

BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain.(Photo: ANI)

In a first, IAF woman fighter pilot to participate in aerial wargames outside country

For the first time, an Indian Air Force woman fighter pilot would be part of the Indian contingent for the aerial wargames to be held with outside the country. (ANI)

Gujarat: Nine killed, 29 injured as SUV collides with luxury bus in Navsari

Nine persons were killed and 29 others injured after a sports utility vehicle (SUV) collided with a luxury bus on a national highway in Navsari district of Gujarat. (ANI)

Popularise millets: PM Modi tells BJP MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi having special millet lunch in Parliament. (Twitter)

PM Modi's mother Heeraben passes away at 99, kin join to do last rites

Prime Minister Narendra Modi carries mortal remains of his mother Heeraben Modi, who passed away at the age of 100, in Gandhinagar, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->