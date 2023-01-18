  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 18 Jan 2023 Healthcare shortfall ...
Nation, In Other News

Healthcare shortfalls worsen in rural Telangana: Report

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TUSHAR KAUSHIK
Published Jan 18, 2023, 8:56 am IST
Updated Jan 18, 2023, 8:56 am IST
The primary healthcare system in rural Telangana is in dire straits as the shortfall in primary health centres (PHCs) increased to 19 per cent in 2021-22 –DC File Image
 The primary healthcare system in rural Telangana is in dire straits as the shortfall in primary health centres (PHCs) increased to 19 per cent in 2021-22 –DC File Image

Hyderabad: The primary healthcare system in rural Telangana is in dire straits as the shortfall in primary health centres (PHCs) increased to 19 per cent in 2021-22, from 12 per cent in 2020-21, as per the Rural Health Statistics 2021-22 report released last week by the Union health ministry.

Against the backdrop of a pregnant woman and her newborn both dying due to being made to visit five hospitals for child delivery in Nagarkurnool district, the increased shortfall in PHCs, specialist doctors, and medical staff, among other aspects, is concerning.

As per the Centre’s report, there is an 84 per cent shortfall of community health centres (CHCs) and a 3 per cent shortfall of subcentres in rural areas, as of July 1, 2022.

While the national average shortfalls were 31 per cent for PHCs, 36 per cent for CHCs and 25 per cent for subcentres, the situation in Telangana worsened from 2020-21, when there were 12 per cent and 53 per cent shortfalls in PHCs and CHCs, respectively.

As of March 31, 2022, 714 PHCs in the state had a 13 per cent shortfall of lab technicians and an 8.5 per cent shortfall of pharmacists.

According to the report, CHCs have a 12.5 per cent shortfall of specialist doctors, with the situation exacerbated when concerning anaesthetists (57 per cent shortfall) and paediatricians (21 per cent shortfall). Also, against a requirement for 28 eye surgeons, there are none across Telangana’s CHCs.

Telangana has a significant tribal area, which needs health centres as they are usually in remote locations. In such critical areas of the state, there is a 30 per cent shortfall of PHCs, a 76.5 per cent shortfall of CHCs and a 32 per cent shortfall of subcentres.

As per the report, one positive aspect of the state’s health centres is that all PHCs in rural Telangana have labour rooms, an operation theatre, at least four beds, a telephone and a computer.

Infographic:

Shortfall of health centres in rural areas in TS:

PHCs – 19%

CHCs – 84%

SCs – 3%

Shortfall of specialists at CHCs:

Total specialists – 12.5%

Anaesthetists – 57%

Paediatricians – 21%

Shortfall in tribal areas:

PHCs – 30%

CHCs – 76.5%

Subcentres – 32%

...
Tags: hyderabad news, primary health centres (phcs), phc in rural areas, phc in rural areas of telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Jammu and Kashmir Congress spokesperson Deepika Pushkar Nath has resigned from the party (Twitter/@DeepikaSRajawat)

J-K Congress spokesperson resigns ahead of Bharat Jodo Yatra

Union MoS for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pawar addresses at the 1st Health Working Group meeting under G20 India presidency, in Thiruvananthapuram, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan is also seen. (PTI Photo)

Need to build resilient health system: India at G20 Health Working Group meet

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

Modi govt doesn't make policies to please people unlike those in past: Amit Shah

Chief Election Commission Rajiv Kumar with election commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel addresses a press conference over Meghalaya Legislative Assembly elections, in Shillong. (PTI)

EC to announce schedule for Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya assembly polls



MOST POPULAR

 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
 

New movies this week

Veera Gunnamma tells the story of a courageous woman belonging to north Andhra region who fought against the zamindars and even the Britishers. — Representational Image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

SC dismisses BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain's plea against HC order over alleged rape

BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain.(Photo: ANI)

Gujarat: Nine killed, 29 injured as SUV collides with luxury bus in Navsari

Nine persons were killed and 29 others injured after a sports utility vehicle (SUV) collided with a luxury bus on a national highway in Navsari district of Gujarat. (ANI)

PM to gift Telangana Rs 7,000 cr worth of projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

PM likely to visit TS after Sankranti, will launch express train to Vijayawada

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Telangana after Sankranti (PTI file photo)

Karnataka makes masks compulsory during New Year celebrations

Health minister Dr. K Sudhakar appealed to senior citizens, people with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children to avoid crowded places. (Representational Image/AFP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->