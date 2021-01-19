Nation Other News 18 Jan 2021 Tenants out of free ...
Nation, In Other News

Tenants out of free drinking water scheme ambit in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Jan 19, 2021, 1:29 am IST
Updated Jan 19, 2021, 1:29 am IST
The free drinking water facility can be availed only by houseowners
Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board decides to link Aadhaar numbers to Customer Account Numbers (CANs) and weed out beneficiaries owning multiple houses in the city.— Representational image
 Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board decides to link Aadhaar numbers to Customer Account Numbers (CANs) and weed out beneficiaries owning multiple houses in the city.— Representational image

HYDERABAD: Free drinking water supply scheme in the city will only benefit landowners, not their tenants. This is owing to Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board decision to link Aadhaar numbers to Customer Account Numbers (CANs) and weed out beneficiaries owning multiple houses in the city.

As a result, consumers residing in rented houses will be unable to avail of the offer. For people living in apartments, the board will consider individual occupancy certificates of flats. Flat owners will have to fix water meters at their own cost.

 

According to highly placed sources in the Water Board, the free drinking water facility can be availed only by houseowners. If a person owns more than one house, free drinking water will be available only to the specific house s/he is staying in.

Once the Aadhaar is linked to CAN, the software will match names of all family members and make them ineligible to get free drinking water.

Preliminary estimates by the HMWS&SB reveal that of about 24 lakh families residing in the city, only six lakh consumers can utilise the scheme once fake beneficiaries are weeded out. The rest will be charged as per the regular water tariff. The name on the Aadhaar card and the HMWS&SB bill has to be the same for individual houses and domestic houses in slums.

 

With regard to buildings managed by societies and resident welfare associations (RWAs), a consumer can procure a letter from the society or RWA authorising the registration of Aadhaar number of the nominated person (a member of the society / RWA) against their CAN. As Aadhaar authentication and meter fixing is expected to take time, bills will continue to be issued to those eligible under the scheme from April 1.

Official data prepared by the HMWS&SB reveals that 1.96 lakh consumers residing in the city slums do not have meters. They will continue to get free drinking water. Consumers will benefit to a total extent of Rs 4.78 crore per month. However, for the facility, the 7.87 individual domestic consumers will have to fix 2.2 lakh water meters, which would save them Rs 6.91 crore a month.

 

According to the Water Board details, 24,967 domestic apartments and bulk connections have to fix 17,192 meters for saving Rs 8.23 crore per month. Overall 10.08 lakh consumers have to fix 2.37 lakh meters within the GHMC limits, which will help them save overall Rs 19.92 crore a month in water bills.

Individual domestic consumers will have to bear the cost of fixing water meters installed for availing free 20 kilolitres of water. Consumption above 20 kilolitres will be charged as per applicable tariff with effect from December 2020. Somestic apartments (multi-storied apartment complexes) and domestic bulk consumers will have to bear the cost of installing their meters. The board will indicate shortly to consumers parameters required within the water meter that is to be fixed at their own cost.

 

...
Tags: free drinking water supply telangana, only landowners to get free drinking water, tenants not to get free drinking water, aadhaar link to consumer account numbers, 6 lakh consumers to benefit from free drinking water supply, free drinking water scheme telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The district medical and health department received 153 vials on the first day and got another 200 vials for Monday. — Representational DC Image

Covid-19 vaccination gains momentum in Khammam

Even though the Endowment Department and temple executive officer (EO) announced that balipeetham is not being removed but would remain at the temple, protests continued unabated on Monday too. — Representaional DC image

TD, BJP protest in Kadiri over removal of altar for road widening

He said the Prime Minister had refused to tell the country about the status of the land in Chinese control. — PTI

China building villages on northern territory: Owaisi

Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumal along with party leaders. (PTI)

Mend your ways, TRS leaders warn BJP



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Tribal university: Onus on Centre

Chief Secretary of the tribal welfare department conducted a follow-up meeting for budgetary allocations of Rs 15 crore for resumption of assigned land and Rs 290.50 lakh for a temporary campus at Youth Training Centre (YTC) in Jakaram, Warangal district. — DC Image

DRDO to assist in establishing processing units for agriculture produce

Rapthadu MLA T. Prakash Reddy observed that the processing units should have capacity to store tomatoes even for 30-40 days so that they could be exported to Middle East countries. — Pixabay

Dumping of human excreta in residential area; Telangana HC seeks status report

A law student from Osmania University Pavan Kasturi wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of the High Court on the matter. The court took cognisance of this and converted it into a public interest litigation (PIL). Earlier, the court had issued notices to the GHMC and the Pollution Congrol Board (PCB) to explain the matter.(Photo: PTI)

10 fall ill after drinking contaminated water in Kosigi

The villagers alleged that River Tungabhadra water was supplied to the people without proper filtration by the Rural Water Supply department. (Representational image)

Uncertainty over cockfights hits hospitality industry in Godavari districts

Usually cockfight organisers used to book hotels and guest houses for participants in advance. But this time none of them has booked rooms. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham