Nation Other News 18 Jan 2021 Telangana High Court ...
Nation, In Other News

Telangana High Court imposes Rs 50,000 fine on Sarpanch for hiding facts

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 18, 2021, 11:30 pm IST
Updated Jan 18, 2021, 11:30 pm IST
Sarpanch did not state there was police case against him
The CJ questioned the petitioner to explain as to why he should not be prosecuted for filing the PIL suppressing such information, and not be tried for perjury for taking the court for a ride and misleading it. — DC image
 The CJ questioned the petitioner to explain as to why he should not be prosecuted for filing the PIL suppressing such information, and not be tried for perjury for taking the court for a ride and misleading it. — DC image

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Sarpanch of Laxmidevipet Grampanchayat in Venkatapur mandal of Mulug district, G. Kumara Swamy, for hiding the fact he was an accused in certain cases registered by police against some villagers in a land-related dispute. He has been directed by the court to deposit the fine amount to the Telangana State Legal Services Authority within two weeks.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Abhishek Reddy passed the order. The

 

Chief Justice reprimanded Sujatha Kurapati, counsel for the petitioner, by saying that as an officer of the court, she should have restrained the petitioner from suppressing facts. "When there is an FIR against the petitioner, how dare he approach the court with guts and say that he is not involved in any civil and criminal litigation," the CJ asked.

The CJ questioned the petitioner to explain as to why he should not be prosecuted for filing the PIL suppressing such information, and not be tried for perjury for taking the court for a ride and misleading it.  

 

He filed the PIL knowing fully well that he’s a part of the crime; and despite that he has sworn in an affidavit that he is not involved in any civil or criminal case. “This amounts to perjury,” the court said and made it very clear that it will take a strong view against such suppression of facts.

In the PIL, he alleged that the Station House Officer of Venkatapur police station was harassing the villagers of Laxmidevipet village and upon his insistence, cases have been slapped against poor villagers who are agitating for their rights over the lands in the village in Mulug district. Though, the petitioner and the villagers approached the DGP and filed a representation seeking action against the SHO, no action has been taken yet.

 

...
Tags: laxmidevipet panchayat sarpanch, kumaraswamy sarpanch warangal district, telangana high court reprimands sarpanch, kumaraswamy fir land dispute, sarpanch suppresses fir against him warangal district


Latest From Nation

Even though the Endowment Department and temple executive officer (EO) announced that balipeetham is not being removed but would remain at the temple, protests continued unabated on Monday too. — Representaional DC image

TD, BJP protest in Kadiri over removal of altar for road widening

He said the Prime Minister had refused to tell the country about the status of the land in Chinese control. — PTI

China building villages on northern territory: Owaisi

Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumal along with party leaders. (PTI)

Mend your ways, TRS leaders warn BJP

Prakasam SP Siddharth Kaushal said the rest of the accused would be identified and arrested using technology. — Representational image

Youth arrested for removing trident at Nookalamma temple



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Tribal university: Onus on Centre

Chief Secretary of the tribal welfare department conducted a follow-up meeting for budgetary allocations of Rs 15 crore for resumption of assigned land and Rs 290.50 lakh for a temporary campus at Youth Training Centre (YTC) in Jakaram, Warangal district. — DC Image

DRDO to assist in establishing processing units for agriculture produce

Rapthadu MLA T. Prakash Reddy observed that the processing units should have capacity to store tomatoes even for 30-40 days so that they could be exported to Middle East countries. — Pixabay

Dumping of human excreta in residential area; Telangana HC seeks status report

A law student from Osmania University Pavan Kasturi wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of the High Court on the matter. The court took cognisance of this and converted it into a public interest litigation (PIL). Earlier, the court had issued notices to the GHMC and the Pollution Congrol Board (PCB) to explain the matter.(Photo: PTI)

10 fall ill after drinking contaminated water in Kosigi

The villagers alleged that River Tungabhadra water was supplied to the people without proper filtration by the Rural Water Supply department. (Representational image)

Uncertainty over cockfights hits hospitality industry in Godavari districts

Usually cockfight organisers used to book hotels and guest houses for participants in advance. But this time none of them has booked rooms. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham