Mini-Medaram Jatara from February 24 to 27

WARANGAL: The mini version of the mega Medaram Jatara, one of the largest temple events in Asia, would be held from February 24 to 27. The temple trust committee and the endowment department declared the dates on Sunday, clearing apprehensions the Jatara will not be held this year due to the Covid-19 spread.

While the state government officially holds the biennial fair, the temple priests conduct the mini-jatara at the request of devotees in the intervening year.

Chief priest Siddaboina Arun said that on Wednesday, February 24, the rituals including temple-cleaning, worship and village confinement would be done. On Thursday the 25th, deities Sammakka and Saralamma will be worshiped with turmeric and vermillion. The ‘manda melige’ ritual would be held on the 24th and 25th.

“Deities Sammakka and Saralamma are worshipped according to our aboriginal traditions. As part of ‘Manda Melige’, villagers would come together to cleanse the temples. They would be allowed to have darshan on the 26th and the 27th,” he said.

Temple trust committee has said all necessary facilities would be provided to devotees despite the Covid regulations.