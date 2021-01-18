Nation Other News 18 Jan 2021 Mini-Medaram Jatara ...
Nation, In Other News

Mini-Medaram Jatara from February 24 to 27

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 18, 2021, 9:07 am IST
Updated Jan 18, 2021, 11:03 am IST
Temple trust committee and endowments department declared dates clearing apprehensions the Jatara will not be held this year due to Covid
Chief priest Siddaboina Arun said that on Wednesday, February 24, the rituals including temple-cleaning, worship and village confinement would be done. — DC Image
 Chief priest Siddaboina Arun said that on Wednesday, February 24, the rituals including temple-cleaning, worship and village confinement would be done. — DC Image

WARANGAL: The mini version of the mega Medaram Jatara, one of the largest temple events in Asia, would be held from February 24 to 27. The temple trust committee and the endowment department declared the dates on Sunday, clearing apprehensions the Jatara will not be held this year due to the Covid-19 spread.

While the state government officially holds the biennial fair, the temple priests conduct the mini-jatara at the request of devotees in the intervening year.

 

Chief priest Siddaboina Arun said that on Wednesday, February 24, the rituals including temple-cleaning, worship and village confinement would be done. On Thursday the 25th, deities Sammakka and Saralamma will be worshiped with turmeric and vermillion. The ‘manda melige’ ritual would be held on the 24th and 25th.

“Deities Sammakka and Saralamma are worshipped according to our aboriginal traditions. As part of ‘Manda Melige’, villagers would come together to cleanse the temples. They would be allowed to have darshan on the 26th and the 27th,” he said.

 

Temple trust committee has said all necessary facilities would be provided to devotees despite the Covid regulations.

...
Tags: mini medaram jatara, manda melige, sammakka saralamma worshipped, warangal medaram jatara
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Medical workers wait to be inoculated with a Covid-19 vaccine at the King Koti hospital in Hyderabad on January 16, 2021. (Noah SEELAM / AFP)

Telangana adds 206 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths take toll to 1,579

AP police should explain as to why they have failed to restrain pastor Praveen Chakravarthy from making “derogatory comments” against Hindu religion and allowed these go viral. — Image: Youtube

TD flays police over failure to check 'wrong' activities of pastor

rice exporters are not able to procure sufficient quantity before the ships arrive and this delays handling of the cargo. — DC Image

Fresh controversy over ports handling rice cargo

Cattle grazers along with their cattle frequently come to the Kantam Kuhi to quench their thirst as do agriculture labourers and farmers from the surrounding agriculture fields. — Pixabay

‘Kantam Kuhi’ of 400 years old is still quenching thirst of people and cattle



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

IRCTC to resume cooked food supply to passengers in trains soon: Eastern Railway

The e-catering services will be restarted soon at Howrah, Sealdah, Kolkata, Durgapur, Asansol, Malda and Bhagalpur stations under the jurisdiction of the ER. Representational Image/PTI

Former Union minister Kamal Morarka dies at 74

Morarka, who was born into a well-known business family, donned many hats — a successful businessman, cricket administrator who was the vice-president of the BCCI during Jagmohan Dalmia’s time, a minister in the Union cabinet, a wild life photographer and an organic farmer. — By arrangement

COVID: Woman infected with UK strain may go for genome sequencing

The woman has been asymptomatic ever since she was admitted to the isolation ward at the government hospital in Rajahmahendravaram on December 24 (Representational Image)

Tribal university: Onus on Centre

Chief Secretary of the tribal welfare department conducted a follow-up meeting for budgetary allocations of Rs 15 crore for resumption of assigned land and Rs 290.50 lakh for a temporary campus at Youth Training Centre (YTC) in Jakaram, Warangal district. — DC Image

DRDO to assist in establishing processing units for agriculture produce

Rapthadu MLA T. Prakash Reddy observed that the processing units should have capacity to store tomatoes even for 30-40 days so that they could be exported to Middle East countries. — Pixabay
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham