Khammam cops swing into action to curb road fatality cases

KHAMMAM: The increasing instances of fatal road accidents in rural areas, particularly those involving two-wheelers, have forced police to spread awareness about road safety. Around four persons died when two motorcycles collided against each other in the districts.

The alarming rise is disturbing the police force, particularly because most were cases of rash driving, drunk driving and those caused by minors. Most two-wheeler riders are without helmets, which are leading to deaths or serious injuries. On an average, every day, there are two to three reports of two-wheeler accidents on rural roads.

B Sai Kumar, sub-inspector of Vemsoor mandal, said, “The fatalities are alarming and there is a need to make rural youth aware of the importance of safe driving”.

He said that they impose penalties on persons violating road safety measures, including driving without licenses, not wearing helmets and rash driving.

“Penalties have been imposed against 9,000 vehicles with a majority of them being two-wheelers. We collected an overall fine of Rs 13.5 lakh from last year’s January to December in Vemsoor mandal. This is the worst among all mandals on the count,” he said.

On the increase in two-wheeler collisions, Sai Kumar said that nobody followed traffic rules and road safety measures because they are unaware of most of them. “Those found violating rules are counselled and asked to take an oath that would wear helmets whenever riding a bike. Even their family members are educated about the dangers of road accidents caused by violations of road rules”, he said.