‘Kantam Kuhi’ of 400 years old is still quenching thirst of people and cattle

KANCHANPALLI (Komaram Bheem Asifabad): An ancient drinking water well, around 400 years old, is still quenching the thirst of people and cattle in interior Komaram Bheem district. This is located on the outskirts of Kanchanpalli village in Lingapur mandal.

The well is popularly known as ‘Kantam Kuhi’; broadly meaning a drinking water well that even in summer has a minimum of neck-deep water level. It never dried in the duration of the past six generations. The wooden logs used in the well are as old and still intact. Locals say the Gond rajas dug up this well.

The traditional water pumping system called ‘Etham’ is attached to this well. Etham is used when water level goes down during the summer.

Atram Jangu Bapu, the raja of Kanchanpalli who set up the village Kanchanpalli dug up the well for the villagers. Atram Bheemrao, of the present 6th generation of the family, told Decan Chronicle that Raja Jangu Bapu belonged to the family’s first generation.

He said the people of the surrounding villages too draw drinking water from this well. Cattle grazers along with their cattle frequently come to the Kantam Kuhi to quench their thirst; as do agriculture labourers and farmers from the surrounding agriculture fields.

The water level in the well, at times, is so high that one can collect water by just bending the body.