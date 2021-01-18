Nation Other News 18 Jan 2021 IRCTC to resume cook ...
Nation, In Other News

IRCTC to resume cooked food supply to passengers in trains soon: Eastern Railway

PTI
Published Jan 18, 2021, 12:39 am IST
Updated Jan 18, 2021, 12:39 am IST
Under e-catering, services are provided by a large number of food aggregators empanelled by IRCTC
The e-catering services will be restarted soon at Howrah, Sealdah, Kolkata, Durgapur, Asansol, Malda and Bhagalpur stations under the jurisdiction of the ER. Representational Image/PTI
 The e-catering services will be restarted soon at Howrah, Sealdah, Kolkata, Durgapur, Asansol, Malda and Bhagalpur stations under the jurisdiction of the ER. Representational Image/PTI

Kolkata: Cooked food supply to passengers in trains under e-catering services, which were suspended as a measure to contain the spread of COVID-19, will resume soon in the Eastern Railway zone, an official said here on Sunday.

The e-catering services will be restarted soon at Howrah, Sealdah, Kolkata, Durgapur, Asansol, Malda and Bhagalpur stations under the jurisdiction of the ER, he said.

 

There are plans to add Barddhaman, Bolpur and Jamalpur in the list of stations from where the e-catering services are provided, the ER spokesperson said.

With the resumption of several long-distance and special trains, there was a growing demand to resume the services for supplying "hot, healthy and hygienic food to the passengers in the trains by nominated vendors of IRCTC", he said.

The Railway Board has allowed IRCTC to resume the services at selected stations, he said, adding that this will be provided in strict adherence to the COVID protocols.

 

Under e-catering, services are provided by a large number of food aggregators empanelled by the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Ltd, he said.

The food supply services are also made available from outlets at selected stations, the official added.

...
Tags: cooked food supply, e-catering services, covid-19, eastern railway zone


Latest From Nation

A staff nurse gets administered COVID Vaccine as her fellow nurses cheer up for her during the vaccination drive at VIMS Hospital in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. (DC Image)

Less than 50% beneficiaries show up for vaccination on second day in AP

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI)

Will incorporate 'Karnataka-occupied areas' into Maharashtra: Uddhav

Kashi-Kevadia Express after it was virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Varanasi, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (PTI)

PM flags off 8 trains to boost connectivity to Statue of Unity

The plea by Bhartiya Kisan Union (Lokshakti) also sought the presence of a former top court judge on the reconstituted committee. (Photo:PTI)

Farmers' union moves Supreme Court, seeks new panel



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Former Union minister Kamal Morarka dies at 74

Morarka, who was born into a well-known business family, donned many hats — a successful businessman, cricket administrator who was the vice-president of the BCCI during Jagmohan Dalmia’s time, a minister in the Union cabinet, a wild life photographer and an organic farmer. — By arrangement

COVID: Woman infected with UK strain may go for genome sequencing

The woman has been asymptomatic ever since she was admitted to the isolation ward at the government hospital in Rajahmahendravaram on December 24 (Representational Image)

Tribal university: Onus on Centre

Chief Secretary of the tribal welfare department conducted a follow-up meeting for budgetary allocations of Rs 15 crore for resumption of assigned land and Rs 290.50 lakh for a temporary campus at Youth Training Centre (YTC) in Jakaram, Warangal district. — DC Image

DRDO to assist in establishing processing units for agriculture produce

Rapthadu MLA T. Prakash Reddy observed that the processing units should have capacity to store tomatoes even for 30-40 days so that they could be exported to Middle East countries. — Pixabay

Dumping of human excreta in residential area; Telangana HC seeks status report

A law student from Osmania University Pavan Kasturi wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of the High Court on the matter. The court took cognisance of this and converted it into a public interest litigation (PIL). Earlier, the court had issued notices to the GHMC and the Pollution Congrol Board (PCB) to explain the matter.(Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham