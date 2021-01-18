11 fine after Covid jab reactions in Telangana: Official

Director of Public Health Dr G. Srinivasa Rao on Sunday said that plans have been put in place to increase the number of people receiving the vaccines to 50 at each of the 324 session sites (vaccination centres) on Monday, the second day of the vaccination drive. (Representational Photo:DC))

Hyderabad: All the 11 persons who reported some very minor adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) in the state on Saturday after they received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, are doing well. There were no further reports of any adverse reactions since Saturday evening, the state health department said on Sunday evening.

Director of Public Health Dr G. Srinivasa Rao on Sunday said that plans have been put in place to increase the number of people receiving the vaccines to 50 at each of the 324 session sites (vaccination centres) on Monday, the second day of the vaccination drive. The aim is to inoculate 16,200 persons on Monday, nearly four times the target on the first day.

On Saturday, Telangana state targeted vaccinating 30 persons at each of the 139 vaccination centres but fell short with some individuals pulling out at the last minute. Of the 4,170 persons who had signed up, those who received the vaccine stood at 3,962. Health department officials said that they were in touch with those who pulled out and were confident that they will return to take the vaccine.

The first phase of the vaccination programme is dedicated for healthcare personnel and support staff at government hospitals and clinics. The number of vaccination centres in Hyderabad will be increased from 14 to 42 on Monday.