Prepaid mobile phone services restored in Jammu & Kashmir
Nation, In Other News

Prepaid mobile phone services restored in Jammu & Kashmir

PTI
Published Jan 18, 2020, 3:44 pm IST
Updated Jan 18, 2020, 4:22 pm IST
However, subscribers' credentials will have to be verified before they can use mobile data services on such SIMs
Three Malaysian tourists get emotional while accessing the internet for the first time after reaching the Valley, at a government facilitation centre in Srinagar, on January 15, 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Jammu: Prepaid mobile connections were restored in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday and 2G services resumed in two districts of the valley after being disconnected on August 5 last year. Voice and SMS facilities were restored for all local prepaid mobile phones across the Union territory.

Rohit Kansal, the principal secretary to the administration of Jammu and Kashmir said the order will come into effect from Saturday.

 

In order to consider giving mobile Internet connectivity on such SIM cards, the telecom service providers will have to verify the credentials of the subscribers, he said.

Internet service providers have been asked to provide fixed line Internet connectivity in all the 10 districts of Jammu region and two districts, Kupwara and Bandipora, in North Kashmir.

Telecom services were shut in the entire Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 when the Centre abrogated special status to the erstwhile state and also bifurcated it into two Union Territories.

However, the Supreme Court came down heavily on the UT administration last week for arbitrarily shutting down the Internet, the facility described as the fundamental right by the apex court.

...
Tags: jammu and kashmir, internet shutdown, mobile network shutdown
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
