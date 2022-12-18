Christmas graduation for 168 flight cadets

March-past by the flight cadetsÂ during the Combined Graduation Parade at Air Force Academy Dundigal, Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

Hyderabad: To mark the successful culmination of the training of 168 flight cadets of the flying and ground duty branches of Indian Air Force (IAF), a combined graduation parade (CGP) of No. 210 course was held at the Air Force Academy(AFA) in Dundigal, on Saturday.

Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, Chief of the Air Staff, Bangladesh Air Force, was the Reviewing Officer (RO) of the parade, making it the first instance when the parade was reviewed by a foreign service chief.

A cadet faints during the Combined Graduation Parade at the Air Force Academy Dundigal, Hyderabad on Saturday. He was later taken in a stretcher. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

Graduating flight cadets were conferred with the ‘President’s Commission’ while six officers from Indian Navy and nine from the Indian Coast Guard

were awarded ‘Wings’.

The highlight of the parade was the ‘Pipping Ceremony’ in which the graduating cadets were awarded the flying officer’s ‘Stripes’ by the RO, following which they were administered the ‘Oath’ by the Commandant of the Academy Air Marshal B. Chandra Sekhar.

The CGP also had a fly-past by formations of Chetak, Pilatus PC-7, Kiran and Hawk aircraft, a skydiving display by Akashganga team and aerobatic displays

by Pilatus PC-7, Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team and Sarang helicopter team.