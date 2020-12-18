Nation Other News 17 Dec 2020 Mosquito, typhoid ca ...
Mosquito, typhoid cases on the rise around Hyderabad's Hatim Talab

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Dec 18, 2020, 12:30 am IST
Updated Dec 18, 2020, 12:30 am IST
The areas surrounding Hatim Talab are prone to mosquito menace as a result of which many children are down with malaria
Sewage is released in this lake, which gets polluted and attracts mosquitoes.
HYDERABAD: Malaria and typhoid cases are on the rise in localities surrounding Shah Hatim Talab. Doctors running clinics in the area attribute this to the mosquito menace.

Among the areas affected severely are Tolichowki, Al-Kareem Colony, Minar Colony, Mohammadi lines, Second Lancer, Naya Qila and Moti Darwaza. Medical practitioners are urging people to drink boiled water besides keeping the surroundings clean and focussing on personal hygiene.  

 

Azmathullah Khan, a kirana merchant residing in Tolichowki, said malaria and typhoid cases are always high in these areas. The areas surrounding Hatim Talab are prone to mosquito menace as a result of which many children are down with malaria.

“Sewage is released in this lake, which gets polluted and attracts mosquitoes. There has to be a permanent solution to this problem. Fogging is done only haphazardly,” he said.

Dr Syed Mujahid Ahmed said “From the past few days, cases of malaria and typhoid have been on the rise. The surrounding areas suffer from this problem every winter.”

 

Dr Ather Fatima from Sayeeda Siraj Unani Superspecialty Hospital recommended drinking of boiled water, cleaner surroundings and use of mosquito nets.

Tags: malaria typhoid cases shah hatim talab, mosquito menace shah hatim talab, sewage released into lake, mosquitoes breed in talab
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


