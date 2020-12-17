Hybiz TV to give away awards to media personnel in Hyderabad

A jury of eminent professionals from media and communication community will select the final list of awardees.

Hyderabad: Hybiz TV, a digital business channel based in the city, announced the launch of media awards to honour professionals from all three media platforms - print, electronic and radio on a single platform. The awards will also cover journalism, advertisements and circulation. These media awards will be given out on January 30, 2021.

"We believe these professionals maintain high standards of profession and work to sustain public trust in media, impacting lives of common people. These awards will recognize and honor some of the outstanding media professionals," said M.Rajgopal, managing director, Hybiz.

"Journaists - reporters, desk editors and anchors, who work odd hours, often sacrificing their comfort and risk their lives in challenging situations like riots, conflicts, natural disasters are unseen warriors who face many challenges to bring news to you. Society must recognise them," he added. "But media industry is incomplete without advertising."

