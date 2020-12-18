Nation Other News 17 Dec 2020 Fear of medico-legal ...
Nation, In Other News

Fear of medico-legal cases deters doctors, hospitals from being part of Jeevandan

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 18, 2020, 1:30 am IST
Updated Dec 18, 2020, 1:30 am IST
There are only five organ donations per million population in Telangana state
Experts believe that awareness is the key apart from dealing with the technical and legal issues that come to the fore.
 Experts believe that awareness is the key apart from dealing with the technical and legal issues that come to the fore.

Hyderabad: The fear that they will be embroiled in medico-legal cases while dealing with organ donations is one of the constraints in getting more doctors and hospitals involved in Jeevandan, the government’s programme of organ donations.

While large corporate hospitals are enrolled in the programme, small hospitals and institutions shy away due to possible legal and technical issues.

 

Dr Swaranlatha, incharge of Jeevandan, the cadaver transplant programme of the government, said, “Within the medical fraternity, the fear of legal issues is perhaps one of the reasons restraining many from getting involved actively in the programme of organ donation. An overarching law to protect doctors for action taken in good faith, similar to the protection provided to judicial officers, can help.”

She said that there is a need to facilitate procedures faster which requires alternative and ancillary tests to be recognised in well-equipped hospitals in small cities from where organs can be donated.

 

There are only five organ donations per million population in Telangana state. In the last seven years of the programme, there have been 800 donations.

Experts believe that awareness is the key apart from dealing with the technical and legal issues that come to the fore. The green corridor system, where the police clears traffic for ambulances to rush the donated organs to recipients, is one example of local and state-level coordinations for transporting organs.

There is a need to simplify laws which will allow government institutions to coordinate better; besides, co-ordination between private and public hospitals is required.

 

The definition of death in law needs to be looked at from the point of organ donation. The registration of Birth and Death Act is being amended and there is a need felt to include brain-stem death as a form of death. The socio-cultural preferences of Indian society have to be considered while amending the Act.

There is also a need to distinguish between brain-stem dead and comatose condition. These differences are important as there is a fine line and experts want to evolve a clear picture without creating any confusion.

...
Tags: jeevandan, medico-legal cases, corporate hospitals jeevandan, small hospitals not part of jeevandan, need to simplify laws stressed, brain-stem dead comatose condition
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Scientists advocate separate maintenance of irrigation and drainage canals in order to avoid water from the two sources getting mixed up.

Focus on pollutants that damage crops, not on nutrients: Agri scientists

As identity proof, the government can ask the buyer or seller any other identification issued by the government. — DC Image

Telangana High Court orders deletion of Aadhaar clause from land registration forms

The law student said it was a blowback for his speeches about employment notifications.

Law student allegedly attacked by TRS legislator’s men in Osmania University

Farmers shout slogans during their protest against the new farm laws, at Singhu Border in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (PTI)

SC says go slow on farm laws, Centre is lukewarm



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

FCA to invest Rs 1,100 crore in Hyderabad, set up digital hub

The availability of talent coupled with a culture of innovation and pro-business policies played a major role in FCA’s decision to set-up the facility in Hyderabad.

Andhra Pradesh amends norms to regularise individual plots

Andhra Pradesh Government Logo

Retired Air Marshal Shahid Naqvi passes away

As Air Officer, Shahid Naqvi personally designed and fabricated a bomb trolley, which is now standard equipment in the IAF.

No takers for Solapur custard apples

Local farmers said they have no problem with the Solapur variety as it enters the market after the local season ends. — Vadrevu Srinivas

Nervous, unformed quality: What Obama's memoir says about Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi(L) with former US president Barack Obama. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham