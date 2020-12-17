Covid cases on the decline in Kadapa

Kadapa: The impact of corona seems to be gradually declining in the district. Despite conducting thousands of tests every day, the authorities state that only two-digit cases are being registered since November. The current situation looks much better than the over thousand cases registered every day from July to September.

The number of cases has been very low since the beginning of November. In terms of deaths, 490 people died as of October 15, while it has been 34 after that.

The number of recovered patients in the district is also high, when compared to the new cases. Interestingly, those who test positive are preferring medication at home. Consequently, many beds are available in Covid hospitals and care centres

The overall cases till Wednesday stands at 54,891 while 54,319 have been discharged after full recovery.

The positive cases reported on December 11 was nine while from December 12 to 14 it was 12, on 15 it was 34 and on Wednesday the positive cases were 19. The medical and health department is collecting around 4,000 samples. Till Wednesday the total samples collected in the district was about 7,52,804 and only 31 patients are being treated as inpatients. Apart from 3,069 ordinary beds, even 480 oxygen-equipped beds are vacant. 147 patients are being treated at home.

District medical and health officer Dr K.V.N.S. Anil Kumar told Deccan Chronicle that while the decline in Covid cases was gratifying, people should remain vigilant and continue to abide by the protocol, especially with regard to masks and maintaining social distance