Low pressure forms over Bay; cyclone likely

Another low pressure may develop over southwest Bay of Bengal around Nov 25 — Representational Image/By Arrangement

VISHAKHAPATNAM: A low pressure area formed over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea on Thursday under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over the south Andaman Sea and its neighborhood.

It is likely to move west-northwestward and turn into a depression over the central parts of south Bay of Bengal around Nov 19. It is likely to move west-north west direction towards north coastal Tamil Nadu and the Puducherry- south Andhra Pradesh coasts.

“It is too early to say whether the system will intensify into a cyclone,’’ said state IMD director Stella S.

Under its influence, heavy rains are likely over Rayalaseema and south coastal Andhra Pradesh from Friday. Sea conditions would be rough over Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu till the system crossed the coast.

Private website Skymet said another low pressure may develop over southwest Bay of Bengal around Nov 25. It’s difficult to predict its track and intensity now, the website said.

Meanwhile, the district administration of Nellore sounded an alert and cautioned the people to be attentive in view of the forecast of moderate to heavy rainfall in Nellore district between Nov 19 and 21. People have been asked to call control room number 1077 for assistance in case of an emergency.

The district administration appealed to the fishermen not to venture into the sea during these three days. It may be recalled that the district was battered by heavy rains between Nov 10 and 15 and limping back to normalcy.

About 28 mandals in the district recorded an average rainfall of 10cm and almost all tanks in the district were filled by near-full due the heavy rainfall. As per an IMD forecast, Nellore district may again receive moderate to heavy rainfall due to the deep depression in the Bay of Bengal and its surrounding areas.