  
Nation Other News 17 Nov 2022 Low pressure forms o ...
Nation, In Other News

Low pressure forms over Bay; cyclone likely

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 18, 2022, 1:30 am IST
Updated Nov 18, 2022, 1:30 am IST
Another low pressure may develop over southwest Bay of Bengal around Nov 25 — Representational Image/By Arrangement
 Another low pressure may develop over southwest Bay of Bengal around Nov 25 — Representational Image/By Arrangement

VISHAKHAPATNAM: A low pressure area formed over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea on Thursday under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over the south Andaman Sea and its neighborhood.

It is likely to move west-northwestward and turn into a depression over the central parts of south Bay of Bengal around Nov 19. It is likely to move west-north west direction towards north coastal Tamil Nadu and the Puducherry- south Andhra Pradesh coasts.

“It is too early to say whether the system will intensify into a cyclone,’’ said state IMD director Stella S.

Under its influence, heavy rains are likely over Rayalaseema and south coastal Andhra Pradesh from Friday. Sea conditions would be rough over Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu till the system crossed the coast.

Private website Skymet said another low pressure may develop over southwest Bay of Bengal around Nov 25. It’s difficult to predict its track and intensity now, the website said.

Meanwhile, the district administration of Nellore sounded an alert and cautioned the people to be attentive in view of the forecast of moderate to heavy rainfall in Nellore district between Nov 19 and 21. People have been asked to call  control room number 1077 for assistance in case of an emergency.

The district administration appealed to the fishermen not to venture into the sea during these three days. It may be recalled that the district was battered by heavy rains between Nov 10 and 15 and limping back to normalcy.

About 28 mandals in the district recorded an average rainfall of 10cm and almost all tanks in the district were filled by near-full due the heavy rainfall. As per an IMD forecast, Nellore district may again receive moderate to heavy rainfall due to the deep depression in the Bay of Bengal and its surrounding areas.

...
Tags: bay of bengal depression, cyclone alert, ap heavy rains
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Related Stories

Heavy rains in store for Rayalaseema, mercury dips across rain-hit state
Heavy rains lash Nellore, Prakasam districts
Heavy rains lash Nellore, Prakasam districts

Latest From Nation

Private individuals have encroached on the lake's buffer zone and built a medical college hostel.

Govt orders Nadem Cheruvu probe after DC reportage

Talasani Srinivas Yadav was questioned by the agency in connection with the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) case. (DC Image)

ED grills YSRCP leader in casino case

To a question on the inclusion of social media platform regulation in the agenda of the terror financing conference, Mr Gupta said social media platforms are being used to raise financing, funding or as crowdfunding platforms. (Photo:AFP)

Crowdfunding on SM used for terrorists: NIA

A file photo of Indian students returning from Ukraine (Photo: PTI)

Fate of Indian medicos in Ukraine hangs in balance



MOST POPULAR

 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
 

21% schools in Telangana lack functional toilets for girls

Telangana fared no better in terms of the availability of functional toilets for both girls and boys, with a figure of 82.8 per cent, implying that 17.2 per cent of schools have no toilets at all, despite the national average of 96.5 per cent. — Representational Image/DC
 

Over 1 billion youngsters at hearing loss risk due to headphones, loud music

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that over 430 million people worldwide currently have disabling hearing loss, the researchers said. (Pexels.com/representational image)
 

Chemicals in consumer products may cause common tumours in women: Study

Manufacturers use environmental phthalates in numerous industrial and consumer products, and have also been detected in medical supplies and food, the researchers said. — Representational Image/Twitter/Screengrab
 

Marijuana, vaping may be as harmful to heart as cigarettes: Study

The exposures modelled a single session of actual smoking/vaping: The rats inhaled the smoke or aerosol for five seconds twice for five minutes, with clean air in between the smoke inhalations. (Image: AP)
 

Menopause: Study shows varied effects of HRT on depression

Women given HRT systemically (either via pills or through the skin using a patch) were more likely to be diagnosed with depression, especially between the ages of 48 and 50, compared with women who were not on HRT. (Photo: Pexels/Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

'India capable of giving immediate response to those who cast evil eye on country'

Union MoS for Defence Ajay Bhatt addresses during the MET and HTS exhibition and conference, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi declares Modhera in Gujarat as India's first 24x7 solar-powered village

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a ceremony to lay the foundation stone & dedicate development works at Modhera village in Mehsana district, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Prosecution failed to provide clear evidence in 2012 Chhawla gangrape-murder case: SC

Supreme Court (Photo: ANI)

Passenger injured due to turbulence in SpiceJet flight dead, says airline

Family members of Ansari, who was 48 years old, said he was on ventilator support for more than a month before succumbing to injuries on September 26. (Representational Image/PTI)

BSF guns down Pak drone along border in Amritsar

BSF personnel at the Shahpur border outpost fired 17 rounds after they noticed the drone coming from the Pakistani side around 4:30 am. (Representational Imag/AFP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->