ED grills YSRCP leader in casino case

Talasani Srinivas Yadav was questioned by the agency in connection with the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) case. (DC Image)

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday questioned YSRC leader Bodimalla Gurunath Reddy in connection with hawala transactions made under the guise of running a casino, run by Chikoti Praveen Kumar.

Reddy also produced bank statements for the past four years to the central agency.

The YSRC leader was questioned a day after relatives of Telangana minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav were grilled by the agency in connection with the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) case.

The ED also grilled Yugandhar, brother of a former MP from Rayalaseema of Andhra Pradesh, over his participation in casino events organised by Chikoti Praveen in Nepal, among other places.

Sources said the ED officials sought to know from Yugandhar how he transferred money for taking part in the events.