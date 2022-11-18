  
Nation Other News 17 Nov 2022 ED grills YSRCP lead ...
Nation, In Other News

ED grills YSRCP leader in casino case

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 18, 2022, 1:30 am IST
Updated Nov 18, 2022, 1:30 am IST
Talasani Srinivas Yadav was questioned by the agency in connection with the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) case. (DC Image)
 Talasani Srinivas Yadav was questioned by the agency in connection with the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) case. (DC Image)

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday questioned YSRC leader Bodimalla Gurunath Reddy in connection with hawala transactions made under the guise of running a casino, run by Chikoti Praveen Kumar.

Reddy also produced bank statements for the past four years to the central agency.

The YSRC leader was questioned a day after relatives of Telangana minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav were grilled by the agency in connection with the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) case.

The ED also grilled Yugandhar, brother of a former MP from Rayalaseema of Andhra Pradesh, over his participation in casino events organised by Chikoti Praveen in Nepal, among other places.

Sources said the ED officials sought to know from Yugandhar how he transferred money for taking part in the events.

...
Tags: enforcement directorate (ed), minister talasani srinivas yadav, foreign exchange management act (fema)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

ED grills Talasani’s relatives in casino money laundering probe
Talasani offers prayers at Khairatabad

Latest From Nation

Private individuals have encroached on the lake's buffer zone and built a medical college hostel.

Govt orders Nadem Cheruvu probe after DC reportage

Another low pressure may develop over southwest Bay of Bengal around Nov 25 — Representational Image/By Arrangement

Low pressure forms over Bay; cyclone likely

To a question on the inclusion of social media platform regulation in the agenda of the terror financing conference, Mr Gupta said social media platforms are being used to raise financing, funding or as crowdfunding platforms. (Photo:AFP)

Crowdfunding on SM used for terrorists: NIA

A file photo of Indian students returning from Ukraine (Photo: PTI)

Fate of Indian medicos in Ukraine hangs in balance



MOST POPULAR

 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
 

21% schools in Telangana lack functional toilets for girls

Telangana fared no better in terms of the availability of functional toilets for both girls and boys, with a figure of 82.8 per cent, implying that 17.2 per cent of schools have no toilets at all, despite the national average of 96.5 per cent. — Representational Image/DC
 

Over 1 billion youngsters at hearing loss risk due to headphones, loud music

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that over 430 million people worldwide currently have disabling hearing loss, the researchers said. (Pexels.com/representational image)
 

Chemicals in consumer products may cause common tumours in women: Study

Manufacturers use environmental phthalates in numerous industrial and consumer products, and have also been detected in medical supplies and food, the researchers said. — Representational Image/Twitter/Screengrab
 

Marijuana, vaping may be as harmful to heart as cigarettes: Study

The exposures modelled a single session of actual smoking/vaping: The rats inhaled the smoke or aerosol for five seconds twice for five minutes, with clean air in between the smoke inhalations. (Image: AP)
 

Menopause: Study shows varied effects of HRT on depression

Women given HRT systemically (either via pills or through the skin using a patch) were more likely to be diagnosed with depression, especially between the ages of 48 and 50, compared with women who were not on HRT. (Photo: Pexels/Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Low pressure forms over Bay; cyclone likely

Another low pressure may develop over southwest Bay of Bengal around Nov 25 — Representational Image/By Arrangement

'India capable of giving immediate response to those who cast evil eye on country'

Union MoS for Defence Ajay Bhatt addresses during the MET and HTS exhibition and conference, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi declares Modhera in Gujarat as India's first 24x7 solar-powered village

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a ceremony to lay the foundation stone & dedicate development works at Modhera village in Mehsana district, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Prosecution failed to provide clear evidence in 2012 Chhawla gangrape-murder case: SC

Supreme Court (Photo: ANI)

Passenger injured due to turbulence in SpiceJet flight dead, says airline

Family members of Ansari, who was 48 years old, said he was on ventilator support for more than a month before succumbing to injuries on September 26. (Representational Image/PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->