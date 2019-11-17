Nation Other News 17 Nov 2019 'They can' ...
Nation, In Other News

'They can't imagine what can happen': BJP leader on Trupti Desai's Sabarimala visit

ANI
Published Nov 17, 2019, 2:18 pm IST
Updated Nov 17, 2019, 2:32 pm IST

Hailing the Supreme Court's verdict on Sabarimala, BJP state district secretary Anjana on Sunday warned women's rights activist Trupti Desai over her upcoming visit to the temple and said she cannot even imagine that "what all things can happen". (Photo: ANI)
 Hailing the Supreme Court's verdict on Sabarimala, BJP state district secretary Anjana on Sunday warned women's rights activist Trupti Desai over her upcoming visit to the temple and said she cannot even imagine that "what all things can happen". (Photo: ANI)

Trivandrum: Hailing the Supreme Court's verdict on Sabarimala, BJP state district secretary Anjana on Sunday warned women's rights activist Trupti Desai over her upcoming visit to the temple and said she cannot even imagine that "what all things can happen".

"If Trupti Desai wants to get into Sabarimala, they cannot even imagine what all things will happen. What are the things believers will make.....we all will protest," Anjana said while speaking to ANI.

 

She further said that the apex court's judgement is most welcome who believe in Sabarimala.

"There are certain people who were against our customs and belief. Rather than pilgrimage centre they wanted to make Sabarimala a money-making thing. They did something but failed in their attempt," the BJP leader said.

Desai, who has been a vehement critic of the restriction on the entry of women in the temple, had announced that she will be visiting the shrine after November 20 regardless of whether or not she is provided security cover.

On Saturday, at least 10 women, aged between 10 to 50 years, were sent back from Pamba base camp which is nearly 6 km downhill from the temple.

A sea of devotees thronged the Sabarimala temple on Saturday evening as the shrine opened for the annual Mandala Pooja.

The opening of the shrine comes days after a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court had referred a clutch of petitions seeking review of its order which paved the way for the entry of women into Sabarimala temple in Kerala to a larger seven-judge bench by a majority 3:2 ruling.

The top court also observed that the right to worship by an individual cannot outweigh the rights of a religious group.

The Supreme Court had lifted a traditional ban on entry of women of menstrual age (10-50 years) on September 28 last year.

 

...
