TRS petition seeking deletion of free symbols to be taken up today

HYDERABAD: The TRS approached the Telangana High Court requesting the Election Commission of India (ECI) to delete poll symbols that were identical to its ‘Car’ symbol from the list of free symbols for the Munugode by-election so that voters are not confused.

TRS general secretary Soma Bharat Kumar said in the petition that the party had given a representation to the ECI on October 10 but it had taken no action.

Advocate Katika Ravinder Reddy, appearing in behalf of TRS made a mention before Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan’s division bench to hear the lunch motion writ petition seeking a direction to the ECI to delete certain identical symbols like camera, chapati roller, road roller, soap dish, television, sewing machine and ship before the Munugode elections. The bench agreed to hear it on Tuesday, as the petition was yet to be listed.