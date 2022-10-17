  
Remove encroachments over Etikaluva irrigation canal, HC tells officials

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 17, 2022, 11:50 pm IST
Updated Oct 18, 2022, 8:53 am IST
Telangana High Court (Image: DC)
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday directed the removal of encroachments over the Etikaluva irrigation canal in Medak district. The bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjay Bhuyan and Justice Bhasker Reddy was dealing with a writ plea filed by the Water Users Association (WUA) of Rayanapally, Etikaluva. 

The association contended that the encroachments were in violation of the law relating to the Farmers Management of Irrigation Systems Act. The government admitted that the canal was ancroached, and the bench directed the collector to ensure strict compliance of the court order and to take stringent action against those who violate it.

Tags: etikaluva irrigation canal, telangana high court
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


