HC issues NBW against GHMC commissioner, recalls it on advocate general’s plea

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against GHMC commissioner Lokesh Kumar, who was not present at the court on Monday despite its direction. Later, on a plea of Advocate-General B.S. Prasad, the court recalled the NBW.

The court directed the A-G to ensure the personal appearance of Lokesh Kumar on October 27 over a notice demanding property tax. Justice Munnuri Laxman cautioned the GHMC commissioner that it would take serious note if he disobeyed the court or its orders.

While dealing with a petition filed by Syed Aslam and Asifuddin of No. 12-5-108, Moosapet, Hyderabad, Justice Laxman had on October 12 ordered Kumar to appear before the court and explain how he had issued a demand notice of Rs.33,93,063 towards property tax on the property.

Property tax for the premises was Rs.5,350 per year till 2010, which the petitioners had paid. The civic body then issued two similar demand notices. One was for Rs.2,50,426 as arrears up to 2011 and another of Rs.2,50,426 for 2011-12. The GHMC also raised a demand for Rs.66,762 towards penalty on the arrears and Rs.10,016 as penalty for 2011-12.

Aggrieved by the same, Aslam and others filed a petition before the lower court in 2016. It was reverted to the GHMC with a direction to reassess the property tax, taking into consideration the objections raised by the petitioners.

Without giving any special notice, GHMC issued the demand notice to the property owners on January 23, 2021, under Section 268(1) of GHMC Act for an overall amount of Rs.33,93,063.

When the petitioners approached the lower court again, it said 30 per cent of the amount should be paid within three months. Aggrieved with the orders, the petitioners approached the High Court.