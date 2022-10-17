  
Nation Other News 17 Oct 2022 ED attaches over Rs. ...
Nation, In Other News

ED attaches over Rs. 80 cr assets belonging to TRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 17, 2022, 4:14 pm IST
Updated Oct 17, 2022, 4:14 pm IST
FIle photo of Nama Nageswara Rao
 FIle photo of Nama Nageswara Rao

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials, who are probing the TRS party MP Nama Nageswara Rao's money laundering case, have attached at least 28 immovable properties worth Rs 80.65 crore.

The agency officials stated that they provisionally attached 28 immovable properties and other assets worth Rs 80.65 crore belonging to Nama Nageshwar Rao and his family members in an ongoing money laundering case against Ranchi Expressway Ltd, Madhucon Projects Limited and its director and promoters.

In 2019, the CBI registered cases following the court directions in connection with Ranchi Express way, a project for four-laning of a 163-km stretch on National Highway-33 linking Ranchi to Jamshedpur. The National Highways Authority of India had allocated the project work to Madhucon Project Ltd on March 18, 2011 which belongs to Nama Nageswara Rao and his family members.

...
Tags: nama nageswara rao, madhucon projects limited
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

File photo of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)

BJP wants to keep Sisodia in jail till Gujarat poll results, claims Kejriwal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the PM Kisan Samman Sammelan 2022, at Pusa in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

PM-KISAN: Modi releases 12th installment of Rs 16,000 cr to eligible farmers

The watchdog has also ordered the carrier to carry out inspection of bleed-off valve screen and housing for evidence of oil wetness. (Photo:ANI)

After Hyd incident, DGCA asks SpiceJet to analyse engine oil samples of Q400 fleet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the PM Kisan Samman Sammelan 2022 at Pusa in New Delhi, Monday, Oct 17, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

PM expresses concern on high import bill for edible oil, fertliser



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

PM expresses concern on high import bill for edible oil, fertliser

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the PM Kisan Samman Sammelan 2022 at Pusa in New Delhi, Monday, Oct 17, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

RGV kicks up storm on internet by calling music ban at pubs “Talibanisation”

Ram Gopal Varma passionately advocated removal of all such restrictions against free spirit and liberty. (Photo: Facebook)

Cycling tracks may lead to more water logging points in Hyderabad

A senior GHMC official told Deccan Chronicle the focus on aesthetics would also push up project cost. (Representational Image/DC)

PM Modi likely to visit Kedarnath-Badrinath on Oct 21

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Supreme Court to examine Centre's 2016 demonetisation decision, issues notices

Supreme Court (Photo: ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->