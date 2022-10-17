  
Nation Other News 17 Oct 2022 Chennai: Jewellery s ...
Nation, In Other News

Chennai: Jewellery shop owner gifts cars, bikes to staff for Diwali

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 17, 2022, 10:52 am IST
Updated Oct 17, 2022, 10:52 am IST
A Chennai-based jewellery shop owner gifted cars and bikes to his staff as Diwali gifts on Sunday. (ANI)
 A Chennai-based jewellery shop owner gifted cars and bikes to his staff as Diwali gifts on Sunday. (ANI)

Chennai: With the festival of lights just days away, a Chennai-based jewellery shop owner gifted cars and bikes to his staff as Diwali gifts on Sunday.

"As many as 10 employees have been gifted cars while 20 have been gifted bikes", said the owner of the jewellery shop, Jayanthi Lal.

He also lauded the staff for supporting him thoroughly.

Jayanthi Lal said, "They have worked with me through all ups and downs. This is to encourage their work".

Earlier, Jayanthi Lal Chayanthi, the owner of Chalani Jewellery gifted eight cars and 18 bikes to his staff and colleagues. While some of them were surprised, others were left with tears of happiness.

"This is to encourage their work and add something special to their lives. They have worked with me in all ups and downs in my business and helped me earn profits," he said.

"They are not just staff, but my family. So, I wanted to treat them like my family by giving them such surprises. I am very happy wholeheartedly after this. Every owner should respect their staff and colleagues by giving them gifts," he further said.

Diwali is observed on the 15th day of Kartik, the holiest month in the Hindu lunar calendar and it is believed that on this day Lord Rama (the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu) returned from a 14-year-long exile during which he fought and won a battle against the demon king Ravan.

This year Diwali is being celebrated on Monday, that is, October 24.

People celebrate the festival by decorating their houses, exchanging gifts, and offering prayers in order to commemorate the "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance."

...
Tags: diwali gifts, chennai jewellery shop owner, chalani jewellery
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Congress party presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor addresses a press conference at the UPCC office in Lucknow, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)

Embrace change, show courage: Shashi Tharoor in final appeal to Congress electors

Rambabu said Visakhapatnam is the most important, very beautiful and largest city in the state. Visakhapatnam is a city that can compete with Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad. — ANI

Pawan, Naidu responsible for Vizag disturbances , says Rambabu

Police detain Jana sena activists outside the Novotel Hotel while they protest police action against Pawan Kalyan. (DC)

Airport scuffle: Cops book 28 Jana Sena leaders

We established a polling booth at Kurnool district Congress office and made all necessary arrangements for a free and fair polling, APCC president Dr.Sailajanath told DC. — DC File Image

All set for Congress presidential election polling today



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

RGV kicks up storm on internet by calling music ban at pubs “Talibanisation”

Ram Gopal Varma passionately advocated removal of all such restrictions against free spirit and liberty. (Photo: Facebook)

Cycling tracks may lead to more water logging points in Hyderabad

A senior GHMC official told Deccan Chronicle the focus on aesthetics would also push up project cost. (Representational Image/DC)

PM Modi likely to visit Kedarnath-Badrinath on Oct 21

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Supreme Court to examine Centre's 2016 demonetisation decision, issues notices

Supreme Court (Photo: ANI)

Nizamabad has become haven for terrorists: Dharmapuri Arvind

Nizamabad district has become a den for terrorist activities. Many Popular Front of India (PFI) activists were arrested in the town, said BJP Lok Sabha member Dharmapuri Arvind. (Photo: Facebook)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->