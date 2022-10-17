  
3-year-old goes to cops to file complaint against mom for 'stealing his candies'

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC WEB DESK
Published Oct 17, 2022, 6:54 pm IST
Updated Oct 17, 2022, 7:03 pm IST
Screebgrab of the video showing the toddler going to police station to file a complaint against his mother. (Photo: Twitter)
HYDERABAD: An upset toddler reached a police station with his life’s biggest grievance – his mother stealing his candies. Yes, you read that right.

Leaving everyone in splits, a 3-year-old kid, who was miffed with his mother, insisted his father to take him to the police station for registering a complaint against his mother for stealing his candies. The toddler’s father, narrating the whole incident said that the child's mother patted on his cheek gently after he threw a tantrum while she was applying kajal on him.

In a viral video, the toddler can be seen “signing” on a piece of paper which was used by a lady officer who pretended to have registered his complaint.

Reports suggest that the incident took place in a police post in Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh. All those present there, including the lady officer who pretended to take the 3-year-old's complaint were amused by his grit, considering how kids of his age are usually afraid of police.

Everyone present there had a hearty laugh before managing to convince the kid to go back home, saying that they would arrest his mother.

...
Tags: toddler, madhya pradesh
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Burhanpur


