Sri Krishnadevaraya's death anniversary falls on October 17

KURNOOL: Historian Prof Chenna Reddy said inscriptions at Honnenahalli, Tumkur district in Karnataka state ascertained that October 17 is the death anniversary of Vijayanagara Emperor Sri Krishnadevaraya. Until April this year, there was no clue to confirm the exact date of the demise of the king. But an inscription was found at Honnenahalli which conclusively proved the death anniversary of Devaraya, he said.

Chenna Reddy said, "Sunday is the 492nd death anniversary of Great Vijayanagara king Sri Krishnadevaraya". For the first time we got the epigraphical evidence about the demise of Kṛishṇadēvarāya in Śaka 1451, Virōdhi, śu. 15, lunar eclipse, which corresponds to 1529 A.D., October 17, Sunday, he said.

Archaeological Survey of India director in Mysore, Mi Muniratnam Reddy and his team visited Honnenahalli and deciphered the inscription found there, Reddy said. He urged the Telugu state governments to observe October 17 as the official death anniversary of Sri Krishnadevaraya.