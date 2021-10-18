Nation Other News 17 Oct 2021 Sri Krishnadevaraya& ...
Nation, In Other News

Sri Krishnadevaraya's death anniversary falls on October 17

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 18, 2021, 12:07 am IST
Updated Oct 18, 2021, 12:07 am IST
Krishna Devaraya's death anniversary falls on October 17, as per the latest found inscription
October 17 is the death anniversary of Vijayanagara Emperor Sri Krishnadevaraya. (DC photo)
 October 17 is the death anniversary of Vijayanagara Emperor Sri Krishnadevaraya. (DC photo)

KURNOOL: Historian Prof Chenna Reddy said inscriptions at Honnenahalli, Tumkur district in Karnataka state ascertained that October 17 is the death anniversary of Vijayanagara Emperor Sri Krishnadevaraya. Until April this year, there was no clue to confirm the exact date of the demise of the king. But an inscription was found at Honnenahalli which conclusively proved the death anniversary of Devaraya, he said.

Chenna Reddy said, "Sunday is the 492nd death anniversary of Great Vijayanagara king Sri  Krishnadevaraya". For the first time we got the epigraphical evidence about the demise of Kṛishṇadēvarāya in Śaka 1451, Virōdhi, śu. 15, lunar eclipse, which corresponds to 1529 A.D., October 17, Sunday, he said.

 

Archaeological Survey of India director in Mysore, Mi Muniratnam Reddy and his team visited Honnenahalli and deciphered the inscription found there, Reddy said. He urged the Telugu state governments to observe October 17 as the official death anniversary of Sri Krishnadevaraya.

...
Tags: sri krishnadevaraya, archaeological survey of india
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kurnool


Latest From Nation

UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (File photo)

Fate of 40 % of UP ministers hangs in balance

The Nalgonda police opened fire on a gang of ganja smugglers who tried to attack them by hurling stones. (Photo: Pixabay)

TS cops open fire on Vizag ganja smugglers; 2 hurt

Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu inaugurated Alai Balai organized by Governor of Haryana Bandaru Dattatreya by playing a traditional drum in the city on Sunday. Daughter of Bandaru Dattatreya, Vijaya Laxmi, Union Minister Kishan Reddy, BJP State President Bandi Sanjay and others seen. (Photo: DC)

Alai Balai draws praise from VP, Modi

Rao was addressing a joint meeting of the TRS Parliamentary Party and the Legislative Party at Telangana Bhavan here on Sunday. (DC Photo)

KCR rules out early Assembly polls; predicts bypoll win



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Congress opposes Rs 15 crore tender for penguins brought by Aditya

These birds require a different climate as they are from the cold region. They have attracted big crowds due to which revenues of Byculla zoo have also increased, the Mayor said. — Representational image/Twitter

Bihar MLA on train in undergarments scandalises co-passengers

The video shows Mandal engaged in a spat with some fellow passengers who were objecting to his

ED to take up money laundering probe in Mundra Port record heroin seizure case

A file picture of the Mundra International Container Port. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka CM Basavraj Bommai inaugurates 120 ambulances at Vidhana Soudha

Glimpse from the event. (Photo: Twitter/@BSBommai)

411th Mysore Dasara festivities inaugurated

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other guests inaugurating the festivities. (Photo: Twitter/@CMofKarnataka)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->