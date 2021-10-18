Nation Other News 17 Oct 2021 India Post delivered ...
Nation, In Other News

India Post delivered 3.7 lakh medicine parcels in Vizag

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | V. KAMALAKARA RAO
Published Oct 18, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Updated Oct 18, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Delivery of medicines and materials like PPE kits to Covid-19 patients, doctors and hospitals topped in the lists of parcels
In the Vizag region, nearly 7,000 staff engaged in the services. Nearly 60 postal department staff including postmen died of the Covid-19 and 1,000-odd suffered from the Covid-19 infections. (PTI file photo)
 In the Vizag region, nearly 7,000 staff engaged in the services. Nearly 60 postal department staff including postmen died of the Covid-19 and 1,000-odd suffered from the Covid-19 infections. (PTI file photo)

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam region of department of posts under the union ministry of communications delivered 3.7 lakh parcels containing medicines during the Covid-19 pandemic period.

Delivery of medicines and materials like PPE kits to Covid-19 patients, doctors and hospitals topped in the lists of parcels the region handled during the emergency period, said M. Venkateswarlu, postmaster general of Visakhapatnam region.

 

Speaking to this newspaper, Venkateswarlu said the postal department was the only option during the lockdown period for emergency supply of medicines despite losing their staff due to the Covid-19.

The department of posts consists of three regions – Visakhapatnam, Kurnool and Vijayawada - across the state. Nearly 40 vehicles were operated during the Covid-19 period to supply medicines as almost all transport networks including flights were locked down.

In the Vizag region, nearly 7,000 staff engaged in the services. Nearly 60 postal department staff including postmen died of the Covid-19 and 1,000-odd suffered from the Covid-19 infections.

 

During the pandemic, the region extended Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS) through door-step banking and made payments even in rural areas. During this financial year, 1,77,969 AePS payments were made worth Rs 87.34 crore.

Recently, the department celebrated World Post Day to commemorate the establishment of the Universal Postal Union in 1874 in Berne. For more than 165 years, the postal department has been the backbone of communication and played a crucial role in the country’s socio-economic development in delivering mails, accepting deposits under small savings schemes, providing life insurance cover among others, Venkateswaralu added.

 

Visakhapatnam region even released a special cover on the unsung hero and freedom fighter, Sardar Gouthu Latchanna in Srikakulam during the postal week celebrations.

...
Tags: covid-19 patients, ppe kits, lockdown period, aadhaar enabled payment system, covid-19
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Latest From Nation

UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (File photo)

Fate of 40 % of UP ministers hangs in balance

The Nalgonda police opened fire on a gang of ganja smugglers who tried to attack them by hurling stones. (Photo: Pixabay)

TS cops open fire on Vizag ganja smugglers; 2 hurt

Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu inaugurated Alai Balai organized by Governor of Haryana Bandaru Dattatreya by playing a traditional drum in the city on Sunday. Daughter of Bandaru Dattatreya, Vijaya Laxmi, Union Minister Kishan Reddy, BJP State President Bandi Sanjay and others seen. (Photo: DC)

Alai Balai draws praise from VP, Modi

October 17 is the death anniversary of Vijayanagara Emperor Sri Krishnadevaraya. (DC photo)

Sri Krishnadevaraya's death anniversary falls on October 17



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Congress opposes Rs 15 crore tender for penguins brought by Aditya

These birds require a different climate as they are from the cold region. They have attracted big crowds due to which revenues of Byculla zoo have also increased, the Mayor said. — Representational image/Twitter

Bihar MLA on train in undergarments scandalises co-passengers

The video shows Mandal engaged in a spat with some fellow passengers who were objecting to his

ED to take up money laundering probe in Mundra Port record heroin seizure case

A file picture of the Mundra International Container Port. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka CM Basavraj Bommai inaugurates 120 ambulances at Vidhana Soudha

Glimpse from the event. (Photo: Twitter/@BSBommai)

411th Mysore Dasara festivities inaugurated

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other guests inaugurating the festivities. (Photo: Twitter/@CMofKarnataka)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->