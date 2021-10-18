India Post delivered 3.7 lakh medicine parcels in Vizag

In the Vizag region, nearly 7,000 staff engaged in the services. Nearly 60 postal department staff including postmen died of the Covid-19 and 1,000-odd suffered from the Covid-19 infections. (PTI file photo)

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam region of department of posts under the union ministry of communications delivered 3.7 lakh parcels containing medicines during the Covid-19 pandemic period.

Delivery of medicines and materials like PPE kits to Covid-19 patients, doctors and hospitals topped in the lists of parcels the region handled during the emergency period, said M. Venkateswarlu, postmaster general of Visakhapatnam region.

Speaking to this newspaper, Venkateswarlu said the postal department was the only option during the lockdown period for emergency supply of medicines despite losing their staff due to the Covid-19.

The department of posts consists of three regions – Visakhapatnam, Kurnool and Vijayawada - across the state. Nearly 40 vehicles were operated during the Covid-19 period to supply medicines as almost all transport networks including flights were locked down.

In the Vizag region, nearly 7,000 staff engaged in the services. Nearly 60 postal department staff including postmen died of the Covid-19 and 1,000-odd suffered from the Covid-19 infections.

During the pandemic, the region extended Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS) through door-step banking and made payments even in rural areas. During this financial year, 1,77,969 AePS payments were made worth Rs 87.34 crore.

Recently, the department celebrated World Post Day to commemorate the establishment of the Universal Postal Union in 1874 in Berne. For more than 165 years, the postal department has been the backbone of communication and played a crucial role in the country’s socio-economic development in delivering mails, accepting deposits under small savings schemes, providing life insurance cover among others, Venkateswaralu added.

Visakhapatnam region even released a special cover on the unsung hero and freedom fighter, Sardar Gouthu Latchanna in Srikakulam during the postal week celebrations.