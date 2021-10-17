Nation Current Affairs 17 Oct 2021 Geelani’s gran ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Geelani’s grandson dismissed from government service over security concerns

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Oct 17, 2021, 2:04 am IST
Updated Oct 17, 2021, 6:57 am IST
A government teacher Farooq Ahmed Butt was also fired for similar reasons
Security personnel stand guard near the site of an encounter with militants at the Nar Khas forest area in Poonch, Saturday. (PTI)
 Security personnel stand guard near the site of an encounter with militants at the Nar Khas forest area in Poonch, Saturday. (PTI)

Srinagar: Anees-ul-Islam, grandson of late separatist patriarch Syed Ali Shah Geelani who was working as a research officer in a government institution in Srinagar has been dismissed from services "in the interest of the security of the state" by the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha.

A government teacher Farooq Ahmed Butt was also fired for similar reasons. Butt is reported to be the brother of a militant Muhammad Amin Butt who is a resident of J&K’s hilly district of Doda but is, as per the authorities, operating from Pakistan-occupied-Jammu and Kashmir (POJK) for some time. Separate orders issued by the General Administration Department (GDA)  of the J&K government read, “It is not expedient to hold an enquiry” in either case.

 

An official communique received by this newspaper said that the GDA has in its order issued on Saturday terminated the services of Anees-ul-Islam Research Officer in the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) here under sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India.

“The Lieutenant Governor hereby dismisses Mr. Anees-ul-Islam, Research Officer in SKICC from service with immediate effect in the interest of the security of the state…it is not expedient to hold an enquiry in the case,” the order reads.

 

Anees is the son of Altaf Ahmed Shah alias ‘Fantosh’ who is married to one of the daughters of Geelani and is presently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail in a case of alleged terror funding.

A separate order issued by the GDA says that the services of Butt, a teacher at a government school in Kathawa area of Doda have been terminated under the same provision of the Constitution.

The J&K government, while pursuing a tough policy against what it sees as their anti-national activities, their being in the government service a threat to the security and integrity of the country or their violating Government Servants Conduct Rules, has in the past two years dismissed a large number of its employees including teachers, revenue officials, engineers and policemen. Among those fired are Syed Shakeel Ahmed and Syed Shahid Yusuf, the sons of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen supreme Muhammad Yusuf Shah alias Syed Salahuddin.

 

The J&K government under Lt. Governor Sinha, had in April this year constituted a Special Task Force (STF) for identifying and scrutinizing its employees involved in any activity detrimental to the security of the country or deemed as anti-national, evoking sharp criticism from various political parties, employees’ trade unions and human rights activists.

...
Tags: anees-ul-islam
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at State Government-run at SKM Hall in Patna (PTI)

India logs 14,146 fresh Covid cases, 144 more deaths in a day

In a separate rain-related incident on Saturday, a man and a woman--both 30-years old-- died as their car was swept away in the flood waters in Kanjar in Idukki district. (AFP)

Kerala landslide toll rises to eight as search for those missing on

The Corps of EME provides requisite technical support towards seamless sustenance of all weapons and equipment of the Indian Army. — By arrangement

79th EME Corps day celebrated on Friday

Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar on Saturday issued traffic guidelines to facilitate the ‘Ek Shaam Charminar ke Naam’ programme on Sundays from 3 pm to 10 pm. — DC Image

Ek Shaam Charminar ke Naam to be held twice a month



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India logs 16,862 new COVID-19 cases, 379 fatalities

Devotees gather around a

Terrorism weapon of choice of non-state actors, irresponsible states: Rajnath

The defence minister said the SCO has rejected terrorism in all its manifestations, noting that women have been and will remain equal contributors in the fight against the menace. (PTI)

India re-elected to UNHRC for 6th term with overwhelming majority

India re-elected to UNHRC for 6th term with overwhelming majority. (Photo:ANI)

Petrol, diesel prices rise after two-day pause

In Mumbai, popularly known as the financial of India, petrol prices were raised by Rs 0.34 to Rs 110.75 per litre, and diesel by Rs 0.37 to Rs 101.4 per litre. (PTI)

Allow Chhath puja celebration in Delhi, Covid situation under control: Kejriwal to LG

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari during a march 'Chhath Yatra' to urge Delhi government to permit Chhath puja celebrations, at the Sonia Vihar ghat in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->